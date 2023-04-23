Cases filed from April 10-14 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2023-594-B N.A.R. Inc. v. Sharon S. Bemis, breach of contract
2023-600-B Zane Gugliuzzi v. J&A Fabrication LLC., damages
2023-606-B Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. John P. Dehart, breach of contract
2023-612-B Ex parte Jonathon Walker, expunction of records
2023-621-B Foresmot Lloyds of Texas et al. v. Ryan Bolt and Trent Bolt, breach of contract
2023-636-B Pamela June Blalack v. Susan Patricia Rhodes, auto personal injury/damages
2535-H Justin Ridgeway v. Sheriff of Gregg County, writ of habeas corpus
2023-597-A Shauna Marie Brock v. Cherokee Specialized Services LLC. et al., damages
2023-604-A Oak Hollow Longview LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-620-A Titan Rock Holdings I LLC. v. JGE Gas Solutions LP, other civil
2023-626-A Eastman Credit Union v. Travis Lee Daniel and Dianne Smith Spradley, breach of contract
2534-H Artrell Taylor v. Sheriff of Gregg County, writ of habeas corpus
2023-595-CCL2 State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company et al. v. Clifford Earl Lloyd et al., auto personal injury/damages
2023-596-CCL2 Britnie K. Dixon et al. v. William David Simpson, auto personal injury/damages
2023-601-CCL2 Eastman Credit Union v. Mary Mastriana Bilderback and David William Bilderback, breach of contract
2023-603-CCL2 U.S. Asset Management Inc. v. Gage Bryant and Delana J. Hailey, breach of contract
2023-608-CCL2 Geico County Mutual Insurance Company v. Henry Matthew Smith, breach of contract
2023-614-CCL2 Carol Yvonne Blair et al. v. Jack Steak and Chophouse Inc. doing business as Jack Ryan's Steak and Chophouse and Austin Riley White, damages
2023-622-CCL2 Jason Smith v. Albert McLaren doing business as Alberts Towing, Recovery and Transport, damages
2023-623-CCL2 Leonard Richter v. Ethan Maxey, auto personal injury/damages