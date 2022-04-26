Cases filed from April 11 through April 15 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-542-B Ex parte Kay Taylor Anderson, expunction of records
2022-543-B Denise Schelling, Kathleen Nelson and Dana Bell v. Kimberly Gordon, auto personal injury/damages
2022-562-B Rogers & Doty Enterprises LLC v. Express Delivery Enterprise LLC, declaratory judgment
2446-H In re: Benjamin Scarborough, writ of habeas corpus
2022-541-A Palmetto Services LLC v. Bighorn Construction and Reclamation LLC, breach of contract
2022-548-A Ex parte S.A.G., expunction of records
2022-556-A Sandra Lowe v. Wiley Lowe, partition suit
2022-558-A Matthew Adam Candle v. State of Texas, non disclosure
2447-H State of Texas v. David Vanhoose, habeas corpus
2022-546-CCL2 Karen Robinson et al. v. Kenneth L. Robinson et al., damages
2022-555-CCL2 Deutsche Bank Trust Company v. Wayne Wallace, foreclosure of lien
2022-563-CCL2 Tenesha Bailey et al. v. Robert Perrault, damages
022447-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Lindsey Grace Sanchez Furrh, tax