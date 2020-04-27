Cases filed from April 13 to 17 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-716-B Michael Brad Torres and Shawn Torres v. UNCBUD LLC, doing business as The Bar, Addison Hayden Reynolds and Gaye Reynolds Allen, auto personal injury/damages
2020-723-B ex parte v. Shaina Marlea Warnix, formerly known as Shaina Marlea McDowell, expunction of records
2020-727-B State of Texas v. Shaina Marlea Warnix, formerly known as Shaina Marlea McDowell, non disclosure
2020-708-A Evelyn Joy Plunkett v. Jeanette Salas, auto personal injury/damages
2020-728-A Bryan Baskerville v. Texas Dept. of Public Safety, occupational license
2249-H State of Texas v. Jimmy Pepper, writ of habeas corpus
2020-705-CCL2 Jaylon James Jackson v. Adam Chase Humphrey, auto personal injury/damages
2020-724-CCL2 Basic Energy Services LP v. Progress Drilling Inc. and James L. Montgomery, breach of contract
2020-726-CCL2 Sheila Roberts v. Allstate Indemnity Co., auto personal injury/damages
022050-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Robert Brandon Sigmon, tax
022051-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Maria Sanchez, et al., tax
022052-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Maria Lozano, tax
022053-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Marcos Ramon, et al., tax
022054-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Gabriel Vizueth, tax