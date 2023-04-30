Cases filed from April 17-21 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2023-642-B Zipin Freestanding Holdings LLC. v. Longview ER Operations LLC. doing business as Hospitality Health ER, other civil
2023-648-B Sagi Danan v. Michael Paul Fradchilla, auto personal injury/damages
2023-659-B Ruben M. Salgado v. Arthur Jerome Barryer and Eulanda Renee Barryer, auto personal injury/damages
2023-670-B Ex parte Charles Edward Aldrich, expunction of records
2023-672-B Roy Allen Pilcher v. Joshua Odom, auto personal injury/damages
2023-681-B Arthur Manning Jr. v. State of Texas, non disclosure
2023-639-A Tiffany Wildt v. Kimberly Langford, auto personal injury/damages
2023-647-A Claude Diskens et al. v. Equipmentshare.com and James Demoville
2023-664-A Ex parte Michael Yvon Ovide, expunction of records
2023-669-A United Rentals Inc. v. A&D Landworks LLC. and David Gable, breach of contract
2536-H Trenton Craig v. Sheriff of Gregg County, writ of habeas corpus
2023-637-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP. doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Samuel Brown and Rosemary Brown, breach of contract
2023-638-CCL2 Briana Meshai Reese et al. v. Samuel Francis, auto personal injury/damages
2023-643-CCL2 Schylar Smith v. Simrpriet Kaur, auto personal injury/damages
2023-645-CCL2 Zoey Kellar v. C&S Lease Services LLC. and Christopher David Hightree, auto personal injury/damages
2023-653-CCL2 Megan Sparks and Jana Ryan v. Jordan Stephens, auto personal injury/damages
2023-657-CCL2 Michelle Navarette v. Maria Guevara, auto personal injury/damages
2023-661-CCL2 Titan Rock Exploration & Production LLC. v. JGE Gas Solutions LP., damages
2023-666-CCL2 Telco Plus Credit Union v. Generational Legacy LLC. doing business as Legacy Motors Group, breach of contract
2023-676-CCL2 John Deere Construction & Forestry Company v. Rueben Wesley Malone Jr., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
022649-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Kilgore College, City of Kilgore, Gregg County v. Breaktime also known as Breaktime Stores et al., tax
022650-CCL2 City of Longview, Gregg County Longview ISD v. Virginia Ann Medford and Mae Pearl Hamilton, tax warrant
022651-CCL2 City of Longview, Gregg County, Longview ISD v. Sharon Kay Payton et al., tax warrant