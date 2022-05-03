Cases filed from April 18 through 22 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:

2022-582-B P&W Sales Inc. v. Transcontinental Energy Services LLC, suit on account

2022-603-B St. Paul Missionary Baptist v. Brotherhood Insurance Company, suit for deceptive trade practices/damages

2448-H State of Texas v. Francisco Saenz, habeas corpus

2450-H Ex parte Christy Vanhoose, habeas corpus

2022-577-A Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Jose Aguilar, breach of contract

2022-587-A Investment Retrievers Inc. v. East Texas Professional Credit Union et al., writ of garnishment

2022-602-A Jimmy Robison and Emma R. Kelley v. Evelynn Robison Simmons, partition suit

2449-H State of Texas v. Morgan Glaze McCoy, writ of habeas corpus

2451-H State of Texas v. Terri Tapley, habeas corpus

2022-566-CCL2 John Douglas Sheppard and Kaylie Dollison et al. v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages

2022-576-CCL2 Investment Retrievers Inc. v. JPMorgan Chase Bank et al., writ of garnishment

2022-586-CCL2 State of Texas v. David Joshua Batalla and Kalyn Mae Batalla, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit

2022-594-CCL2 Angela Kay Thomson v. Martye Elaine Bittick, auto personal injury/damages

2022-597-CCL2 U-Haul of Texas et al. v. Courtney Madden, Shadeira Anderson, Frederick Jenkins and Nicholas Bush, declaratory judgment

Recommended for You