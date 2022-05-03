Cases filed from April 18 through 22 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-582-B P&W Sales Inc. v. Transcontinental Energy Services LLC, suit on account
2022-603-B St. Paul Missionary Baptist v. Brotherhood Insurance Company, suit for deceptive trade practices/damages
2448-H State of Texas v. Francisco Saenz, habeas corpus
2450-H Ex parte Christy Vanhoose, habeas corpus
2022-577-A Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Jose Aguilar, breach of contract
2022-587-A Investment Retrievers Inc. v. East Texas Professional Credit Union et al., writ of garnishment
2022-602-A Jimmy Robison and Emma R. Kelley v. Evelynn Robison Simmons, partition suit
2449-H State of Texas v. Morgan Glaze McCoy, writ of habeas corpus
2451-H State of Texas v. Terri Tapley, habeas corpus
2022-566-CCL2 John Douglas Sheppard and Kaylie Dollison et al. v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2022-576-CCL2 Investment Retrievers Inc. v. JPMorgan Chase Bank et al., writ of garnishment
2022-586-CCL2 State of Texas v. David Joshua Batalla and Kalyn Mae Batalla, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2022-594-CCL2 Angela Kay Thomson v. Martye Elaine Bittick, auto personal injury/damages
2022-597-CCL2 U-Haul of Texas et al. v. Courtney Madden, Shadeira Anderson, Frederick Jenkins and Nicholas Bush, declaratory judgment