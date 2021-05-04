Cases filed from April 19 to 23 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-708-B Joshua Craver and Ashley Craver v. Andrew Wiley Wilkerson, auto personal injury/damages
2021-714-B Rene Molina v. Allstate Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2021-738-B Kiera Edwards v. Jack Donald Elder, auto personal injury/damages
2344-H State of Texas v. William Phelps, habeas corpus
2021-713-A State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company as subrogee of Brent Giddens v. Genice Jones, auto personal injury/damages
2021-736-A Texas Bank and Trust Company v. Steele Suit Company LLC and Preston Steele, breach of contract
2021-747-A State of Texas v. Everardo Aguilar Huerta, expunction of records
2343-H Ex parte Tyson Lamar Mayfield, habeas corpus
2345-H State of Texas v. Bruce Murchison, habeas corpus
2021-710-CCL2 Joseph Egbe v. Charles Emery Cox and Synergy Wellbore Solutions LLC, auto personal injury/damages
2021-711-CCL2 Yolanda Sherrod v. Hoppie Properties LLC, damages
2021-715-CCL2 State of Texas v. Timothy Wade Zumwalt Jr., suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2021-719-CCL2 State of Texas v. Richard Bryant Robertson Sr., suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2021-721-CCL2 State of Texas v. Erneast Corderiel Carr, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2021-723-CCL2 Janinna Glores, et al. v. Willie Wilson, auto personal injury/damages
2021-734-CCL2 Cody DeJong v. Hayden White, auto personal injury/damages
2021-735-CCL2 Carswell Oei v. Triple Lake Ranch Enterprises LLC, doing business as White Oak Outdoor Power, and Michael Bagget, breach of contract
2021-750-CCL2 JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Hyun Duck Choi, breach of contract
022269-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Roderick Peterson, et al., tax