Cases filed from April 20 to 24 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-739-B CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp., doing business as CenterPoint Energy Texas Gas Operations v. M.J. Locating Service LLC, doing business as M.J. Pipeline Service, damages
2020-745-B Ebony Beck, Lannetta Beck, Roy O’Neal Beck, Roy Neal Beck Jr. and Brannon Beck, individually and as representatives of the estate of Oma Lee Beck, deceased v. Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center, malpractice-medical
2020-750-B Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust v. Robert L. Brown and Lender F. Brown, concerning 108 E. Avalon St., Longview, TX 75602, foreclosure of lien
2020-734-A Shawanna Anderson v. John Walker, auto personal injury/damages
2020-744-A Kelsey Gerard and Krystin Goza v. John Bouressa, damages
2020-749-A Chelsey Evans, individually and as personal representative of the estate of James Michael Evans, deceased, and Corey Evans, Chase Evans and Brittany Sell v. John Christner Trucking LLC, William R. Weimer and Rickey Dale Mahan, auto personal injury/damages
2020-741-CCL2 Enoch Randy Patterson II v. Jared Wayne Reynolds, auto personal injury/damages
2020-743-CCL2 Saeed A. Pruitt v. Clarence S. Hollins Jr., auto personal injury/damages
2020-747-CCL2 Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co., as subrogee of Courtney D. Gill v. Simitria Booty-Edwards, auto personal injury/damages
2020-748-CCL2 Jet Specialty Inc. v. Morgan Measurement LLC, breach of contract
022055-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Della Mae Mears, et al., tax
022056-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Janice Cox, et al., tax
022057-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Wisdom Homes of America Inc., et al., tax