Cases filed from April 24-28 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2023-702-B Geico Casualty Company v. Melanie Reyna and Christopher Florance, breach of contract
2023-708-B Ex parte v. David Whipkey II, expunction of records
2023-718-B Texas Triple Net L.P. formerly known as JRL Family Investment Company L.P. v. W.L. Doggett, lease agreement
2537-H Charles Allen v. State of Texas, writ of habeas corpus
2023-690-A Canton Motors LLC. v. Isaacs Wrecker Service LLC., damages
2023-706-A Thelma Quezada et al. v. Averitt Express Inc., personal injury/damages
2023-711-A Skylar Fort and Haley Smith v. Brian Vaca and Randy Skinner, auto personal injury/damages
2023-721-A American Express National Bank v. JP Morgan Chase Bank NA. and Laura Rebouche, writ of garnishment
2023-688-CCL2 Inheritnow LLC. v. Rebekka Paetzold, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2023-704-CCL2 Jose Antonio Rivera Mendoza v. Jeffery Dale Milliorn, auto personal injury/damages
2023-705-CCL2 Ellis Exploration Inc. and D-S-B Properties LLC. v. J. Global Energy Midstream LLC. and JGE Gas Solutions L.P., breach of contract
2023-707-CCL2 State of Texas v. Mike and Freed Investments LLC., Sunoco LLC., 4405 Panther LLC. doing business as Panther Quick Stop and Texas Bank & Trust, condemnation
2023-722-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Pat L. Hawkins, breach of contract
2023-725-CCL2 Michael Sean Landry and Mandy Landry v. Ariel Leah Williams, Charles Chandler, Colton Chase McClendon and Clarence Tucker, auto personal injury/damages