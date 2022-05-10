Cases filed from April 25 through 29 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-615-B Tonya Dubois v. Precision Emergency Physicians, et al., wrongful termination of employment
2022-627-B Ex parte K.A.B., expunction of records
2022-632-B Ex parte Simran Arun Kortikere, expunction of records
2022-638-B Kandace Tuel v. Trisha Anne Cuevas Solis, auto personal injury/damages
2022-614-A LaToyia Frater v. Freddie Williams et al., damages
2022-631-A Ex parte Amber Rochelle Ballard, expunction of records
2022-635-A Ex parte Lee Hart Harris, expunction of records
2022-637-A Austin Bank Texas N.A. v. Ryan Shane Fueston and Savannah Marie Fueston, suit on note
2022-643-A Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Linda Lansford, et al., suit on note
2022-608-CCL2 Shawn Mercer et al. v. Mauley Lewis, auto personal injury/damages
2022-613-CCL2 Ann Marie Arias v. Paul Harding Ryker, auto personal injury/damages
2022-626-CCL2 Powerful CNG Systems LLC v. Buffco Production Inc., breach of contract
2022-630-CCL2 Brian Christian Bell v. The State of Texas, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2022-636-CCL2 Shawn Massad v. Keisha Nicole Feela, auto personal injury/damages
2022-641-CCL2 Kim Maxwell et al. v. HMG Park Manor of Longview LLC doing business as Treviso Transitional Care et al., medical malpractice
2022-642-CCL2 E. Lyle Johnson Inc. v. Gary R. Lipkin, Jas Tube Well Holding LLC et al., foreign judgment
022448-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, City of Gladwater v. Alma Duncan et al., tax
022449-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Beverly Shaddox et al., tax
022450-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Lauren B. Hancock et al., tax
022451-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Brent Pelky et al., tax
022452-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Jenny S. McDaniel et al., tax
022453-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Lisa Lee Boring et al., tax