Cases filed from April 26 to 30 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-769-B Mall At Longview LLC v. Brow Art Management LLC, breach of contract
2021-781-B Linda K. Bostock and George Bostock v. Rosemary Berrospe, Christopher Alan Garcia and Jeremy Wayne Norris, auto personal injury/damages
2021-790-B Rose Wilson v. Richard Peterson, auto personal injury/damages
2021-755-A Discover Bank v. Roy E. Moore, breach of contract
2021-778-A Cherokee Water Company v. James Elliott, other civil
2021-754-CCL2 Michael White v. Domino’s Pizza LLC, et al., property damages
2021-774-CCL2 Goldman Sachs Bank v. Terrence Kelley, breach of contract
2021-777-CCL2 East Texas Mack Sales LLC v. WRF Services, Inc., doing business as Buteo Enterprises, breach of contract
022270-CCL2 City of Longview, et al. v. Victor Elliot, tax warrant
022271-CCL2 City of Longview, et al. v. Eddie Hines, tax warrant