Cases filed from April 27 to May 1 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-772-B Chloe Dianne Rasco v. Joseph Chase Rogers and Tarah Todd, also known as Tarah Dodson, auto personal injury/damages
2020-780-B J.C. Cox v. State of Texas, non disclosure
2020-785-B La’Bobbie Darden and Rondarius Darden v. William Parker, auto personal injury/damages
2020-794-B FCG Motoholdings Co. v. Jonathan Garcie, breach of contract
2250-H State of Texas v. Jeremy Landon Wood, writ of habeas corpus
2020-763-A Rosa Arriaga v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., et al., auto personal injury/damages
2020-781-A Doris Tharp, representative of the estate of Farrell Glen Tharp, deceased v. Calvin R. Oakley, et al., auto personal injury/damages
2020-789-A Tina Polk and Michael Polk v. Latasha Evett Cox and Reddy Allen Jr., auto personal injury/damages
2251-H State of Texas v. Timothy Bailey, writ of habeas corpus
2020-760-CCL2 Lois Childress v. Noemi Rodriguez, auto personal injury/damages
2020-761-CCL2 Steven Garrison v. East Texas Kidney Specialists P.A. and Rajiv Vij M.D., malpractice-medical
2020-773-CCL2 Bhavtikaben Patel v. Isaac Arroyo, damages
2020-778-CCL2 Wells Fargo NA v. Margaret Hamilton Dayton, in re: 706 Honeysuckle St., White Oak, TX 75693, foreclosure of lien
2020-786-CCL2 Lincoln Technical Institute Inc. v. Dalton Orr, breach of contract
2020-788-CCL2 Propel Financial Services, as agent and attorney in fact for Alterna Tax LLC v. Talley Bottom Properties LP, et al., foreclosure of lien
2020-797-CCL2 Neal F. Williams v. American Electric Power Service Corp. and James Marshall Thomas, auto personal injury/damages