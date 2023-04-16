FILE - gavel, court, documents
Cases filed from April 3-7 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:

2023-561-B Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Fabrizio Moroldo, breach of contract

2023-584-B Ex parte Hallee Catherine Griffin, expunction of records

2023-587-B Thomas D. Lloyd and Panther Creek Ranch LP v. Starr Holdings Longview Property LLC. and Baker & Company Construction LLC., damages

2023-554-A Teresa M. Bowen v. USDA Rural Development, injunction

2023-571-A Commercial Servicing Company LLC. formerly known as RFS Business Funding LLC. et al. v. Texas Bank and Trust Company, writ of garnishment

2023-572-A Jennifer Farmer et al. v. Lois Putnam Nowell, auto personal injury/damages

2023-586-A Ex parte S.K.C., expunction of records

2023-591-A Sofi Lending Corp v. Christopher Cowart, breach of contract

2023-562-CCL2 Ayesha S. Wyatt v. Charlotte Jean Bowen, auto personal injury/damages

2023-569-CCL2 Helen Borens Stephens and Rosalind Stephens v. Boris Lee Surall Jr., Jocelyn Chebbour and Christy Dawn Parker, auto personal injury/damages

2023-570-CCL2 State of Texas v. Barbara G. Theres/Barbara G. Crane et al., condemnation

2023-588-CCL2 Bruce Smith and Melissa Gayle Webb et al. v. John Douglas Deville, auto personal injury/damages

2023-590-CCL2 John Linder Operating Company LLC. v. J Global Energy Midstream LLC. and JGE Gas Solutions LP, other civil

022619-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Javier Herrera Esparza et al., tax

022620-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. George R. McCormack et al., tax

022621-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Katherine Kay Hays et al., tax

022622-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Richard D. Deutsch et al., tax

022623-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Juan Gabino Vega, tax

022624-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Debbie Anderson Douglas et al., tax

022625-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Jaime Garay Trejo, tax

022626-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. James Richard Figley et al., tax

022627-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Bertha Ventura, tax

022628-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Cesar S. Rodriguez et al., tax

022629-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Loretta L. Henderson et al., tax

022630-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Jimmy R. Brewer et al., tax

022631-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Bernice Skinner et al., tax

022632-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. David Preston Douglas et al., tax

022633-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Leigh's Properties LLC. et al., tax

022634-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. LOE Energy Company Inc., tax

022635-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Michael Reid et al., tax

022636-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Johnny Merrill et al., tax

022637-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Joe Roberts, tax

022638-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Richard M. Gonzalez, tax

022639-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Steven Allen Griffen, tax

022640-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Matthew Latus et al., tax

022641-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Javier Suarez Guerrero et al., tax

022642-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. 1300 Transportation LLC. et al., tax

022643-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Nora Ann Durst et al., tax

022644-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Ardelle Green, tax

022645-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Yesenia Aguilar, tax

022646-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Rebecca Sharyl Webb, tax

022647-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Jorge Tiburcio Feliciano Arcos, tax

022648-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Vincente Solis, tax