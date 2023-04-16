Cases filed from April 3-7 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2023-561-B Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Fabrizio Moroldo, breach of contract
2023-584-B Ex parte Hallee Catherine Griffin, expunction of records
2023-587-B Thomas D. Lloyd and Panther Creek Ranch LP v. Starr Holdings Longview Property LLC. and Baker & Company Construction LLC., damages
2023-554-A Teresa M. Bowen v. USDA Rural Development, injunction
2023-571-A Commercial Servicing Company LLC. formerly known as RFS Business Funding LLC. et al. v. Texas Bank and Trust Company, writ of garnishment
2023-572-A Jennifer Farmer et al. v. Lois Putnam Nowell, auto personal injury/damages
2023-586-A Ex parte S.K.C., expunction of records
2023-591-A Sofi Lending Corp v. Christopher Cowart, breach of contract
2023-562-CCL2 Ayesha S. Wyatt v. Charlotte Jean Bowen, auto personal injury/damages
2023-569-CCL2 Helen Borens Stephens and Rosalind Stephens v. Boris Lee Surall Jr., Jocelyn Chebbour and Christy Dawn Parker, auto personal injury/damages
2023-570-CCL2 State of Texas v. Barbara G. Theres/Barbara G. Crane et al., condemnation
2023-588-CCL2 Bruce Smith and Melissa Gayle Webb et al. v. John Douglas Deville, auto personal injury/damages
2023-590-CCL2 John Linder Operating Company LLC. v. J Global Energy Midstream LLC. and JGE Gas Solutions LP, other civil
022619-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Javier Herrera Esparza et al., tax
022620-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. George R. McCormack et al., tax
022621-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Katherine Kay Hays et al., tax
022622-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Richard D. Deutsch et al., tax
022623-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Juan Gabino Vega, tax
022624-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Debbie Anderson Douglas et al., tax
022625-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Jaime Garay Trejo, tax
022626-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. James Richard Figley et al., tax
022627-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Bertha Ventura, tax
022628-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Cesar S. Rodriguez et al., tax
022629-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Loretta L. Henderson et al., tax
022630-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Jimmy R. Brewer et al., tax
022631-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Bernice Skinner et al., tax
022632-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. David Preston Douglas et al., tax
022633-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Leigh's Properties LLC. et al., tax
022634-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. LOE Energy Company Inc., tax
022635-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Michael Reid et al., tax
022636-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Johnny Merrill et al., tax
022637-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Joe Roberts, tax
022638-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Richard M. Gonzalez, tax
022639-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Steven Allen Griffen, tax
022640-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Matthew Latus et al., tax
022641-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Javier Suarez Guerrero et al., tax
022642-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. 1300 Transportation LLC. et al., tax
022643-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Nora Ann Durst et al., tax
022644-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Ardelle Green, tax
022645-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Yesenia Aguilar, tax
022646-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Rebecca Sharyl Webb, tax
022647-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Jorge Tiburcio Feliciano Arcos, tax
022648-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Vincente Solis, tax