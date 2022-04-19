Cases filed from April 4 through April 8 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-499-B Kacie Harris et al. v. Jared Lee Williams, auto personal injury/damages
2022-523-B Rossario Stewart et al. v. Dorothy Harris Daniels, auto personal injury/damages
2022-531-B In Re: Deja Halton, expunction of records
2022-496-A Cammack Funeral Homes LLC v. Shawn Ray Gibson, auto personal injury/damages
2022-522-A Ovation Services LLC v. Natasha Fletcher et al., foreclosure of lien
2022-534-A Ex parte K.A.M., expunction of records
2022-493-CCL2 Cobi Chance Lang v. Sharda Renee Jackson, auto personal injury/damages
2022-495-CCL2 Unique Insurance Company as subrogee of Codru Brothers Inc. v. Union Pacific Railroad Company, auto personal injury/damages
2022-502-CCL2 Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC v. Linda Winn and Henry B. Winn, foreclosure of lien
2022-520-CCL2 State of Texas v. Jimmy Paul McMahon and Melanie McMahon, condemnation
2022-521-CCL2 Jonnita Jones et al. v. Ruby Martinez, damages
2022-524-CCL2 Cory McGlothin v. Allan Stanley LLC doing business as Rhodes Auto Sales, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2022-533-CCL2 Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company as subrogee of Mindy N. Walls v. Jennifer Crawford, damages