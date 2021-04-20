Cases filed from April 5 to 9 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-590-B Shirley Ann Williams v. Washington Prime Group LP, et al., damages
2021-615-B Keonata Davis v. CKJ Transport Energy Services LLC, et al., auto personal injury/damages
2021-619-B Carwin D. Cooper v. Topcat Oilfield Services LLC, et al., auto personal injury/damages
2021-625-B On Deck Capital, Inc. vs. Jimmerson Investments LLC and Donna Jimmerson, breach of contract
2021-632-B Ex parte K.A.R., expunction of records
2021-633-B Ex parte K.A.R., expunction of records
2021-649-B 21st Mortgage Corporation v. Artist A Belknap and Jeanette Belknap, breach of contact
2338-H State of Texas v. Patrick Toliver, habeas corpus
2339-H State of Texas v. Patrick Toliver, habeas corpus
2340-H State of Texas v. Patrick Toliver, habeas corpus
2342-H State of Texas v. Richard Robertson Sr., writ of habeas corpus
2021-588-A Lou Ann Stout v. Jeremy Scott Fuqua, auto personal injury/damages
2021-610-A James Young Jr. and Hayley Turner v. Dixie Ann Gaylor, auto personal injury/damages
2021-618-A Jasper Foster v. Kilgore Tire Center Inc. and Billy Huckins, auto personal injury/damages
2021-622-A Gloria Holland v. WRP Trucking LLC, et al., auto personal injury/damages
2021-641-A Crystal Boyd v. Bobby Russell, damages
2021-644-A Ex parte v. Amparo Fierros, expunction of records
2341-H State of Texas v. Joshua Bohner, writ of habeas corpus
2021-586-CCL2 Victor Sosa v. Robert M. Phelps II, auto personal injury/damages
2021-594-CCL2 Gabrielle Hanes v. Jasmine Pena, auto personal injury/damages
2021-607-CCL2 State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company as Subrogee of Ollie Snell v. Marcel Taylor, auto personal injury/damages
2021-616-CCL2 John Hagler v. Gary Stoughton Wade, auto personal injury/damages
2021-617-CCL2 Eric Paul Richardson v. Willie Fred Thompson and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2021-620-CCL2 Chiereene Revels v. Elizabeth Louise Washburn and Russell Washburn, auto personal injury/damages
2021-621-CCL2 Shanekia White v. Jeanette Rowe Phillips, auto personal injury/damages
2021-626-CCL2 In re name redacted v. J.G. Wentworth Originations, LLC, allow sale and assignment of structured annuity benefits
2021-631-CCL2 Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. Ricardo Serrato, breach of contract