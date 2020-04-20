Cases filed from April 6 to 10 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-685-B Kasandra Collins McElduff and Tomas Avery McElduff v. Adrian Dmitri Jones, Maria Delcarmen Perez and Claude Davis Jr., auto personal injury/damages
2020-702-B Marine Moore v. Jennifer Bryson-Ratcliff, auto personal injury/damages
2242-H State of Texas v. Alex Kalin Bryant, writ of habeas corpus
2244-H State of Texas v. Kristal Ann Trice, habeas corpus
2246-H State of Texas v. Logan Robert Pickard, writ of habeas corpus
2247-H State of Texas v. Logan Robert Pickard, writ of habeas corpus
2248-H State of Texas v. Justin M. Alex, writ of habeas corpus
2020-682-A Felicia Ann Walker, individually and as next friend of a minor v. Richard Allen Wilson and Kimberly Nicole Wilson, auto personal injury/damages
2020-701-A State Farm Mutual Insurance Co., as subrogee of David Lambert and Rosa Arriaga v. Sonya Ann Braggs, auto personal injury/damages
2243-H State of Texas v. Santiago Mata, habeas corpus
2245-H State of Texas v. Johnny Lee Bender, habeas corpus
2020-679-CCL2 Ovation Services LLC v. Kimberly Gayle Raby, et al., foreclosure of lien
2020-680-CCL2 Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. Jackeline Belen, breach of contract
2020-690-CCL2 Wells Fargo Bank NA, as trustee for Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust v. Toby Ray Greene and Charlotte Elaine Green, in re: 1208 Independence Drive, Longview, TX 75604, foreclosure of lien
2020-693-CCL2 Rosemarie Howell v. Patricia Ann Brown, auto personal injury/damages
2020-704-CCL2 Ovation Services LLC v. Presia Ann Brookins, formerly known as Patricia Fite, foreclosure of lien