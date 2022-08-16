Cases filed from Aug. 1 through Aug. 5 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-1216-B Jacqueline Perry Stith v. Dina Yasser Zeid and Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1226-B Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Gene Harrell, breach of contract
2022-1233-B Michael Conner and Amy Conner v. A. Traylor Company LLC doing business as Andrew Traylor Construction, other civil
2022-1238-B Walmart Real Estate Business Trust v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2473-H State of Texas v. Joshua Wendel, write of habeas corpus
2022-1214-A Jarod Sears v. Robert Joseph Felice Jr., auto personal injury/damages
2022-1225-A JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2022-1232-A First Community Credit Union v. Cathy S. Trumbull, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2022-1237-A Stefano Filippazzo v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1241-A Martina Lopez v. Noe Sanchez, damages
2474-H State of Texas v. Dustin Cavallo, writ of habeas corpus
2475-H State of Texas v. Davadius Thomas, writ of habeas corpus
2476-H State of Texas v. Davadius Thomas, writ of habeas corpus
2022-1212-CCL2 Lindsey Osteen et al. v. Oakland Heights Child Development Center, damages
2022-1213-CCL2 U.S. Bank National Association v. the unknown heirs at law of Karen England Derron et al., foreclosure of lien
2022-1215-CCL2 Mark Sherrow and Beatriz Sherrow v. HGF Loan Series 2019-01, HGF Management Company LLC and Jack O’Boyle and Associates PLLC, injunction
2022-1217-CCL2 Debbie P. Hays v. Reich Enterprises Inc., damages
2022-1220-CCL2 Austin Bank, Texas N.A. v. Brandon Kohl Swindell, suit of sequestration
2022-1227-CCL2 Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Fred Christy, breach of contract
2022-1230-CCL2 Matrix Financial Services Corporation v. estate of Mary J. Kinnaman et al., suit to remove cloud from title
2022-1234-CCL2 Lana Niemann v. Devrian Luiz Casey and Ivan DeJesus Torres, breach of contract
2022-1235-CCL2 Helen Stephens v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1239-CCL2 Sam’s Real Estate Business Trust, Walmart Real Estate Business Trust, Walmart Stores Texas LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2022-1240-CCL2 Mimg CLXI SG Longview Sub LLC v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation