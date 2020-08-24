Cases filed from Aug. 10 to 14 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-1424-B Investment Retrievers Inc. v. Glenn W. Vinson, et al., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2020-1440-B Colin Williams v. Chase Wallace, et al., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2020-1450-B Tommy Hall v. Devon Lopez-Raxon, et al., auto personal injury/damages
2020-1458-B Crown Asset Management LLC, assignee of Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. Raymond Galvan, breach of contract
2273-H Winfred Warren Thomas v. State of Texas, habeas corpus
2020-1417-A Janice Lilly-Adams v. Victor Lilly, other civil
2020-1438-A Jerry Brown v. Wal-Mart Stores Texas LLC, et al., auto personal injury/damages
2020-1443-A Grady Crawford Construction Co. Inc. v. H&M Underground Construction LLC, breach of contract
2020-1457-A Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Leila Thompson, breach of contract
2274-H State of Texas v. Preston King, writ of habeas corpus
2020-1414-CCL2 Investment Retrievers Inc. v. Helen L. Rosenbaum, et al., suit on note
2020-1433-CCL2 Virginia Cuthbert v. Ericka Marie McClain, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1436-CCL2 Asahel Yoachin v. City of Longview Texas, doing business as Maude Cobb Convention Center, property damages
2020-1441-CCL2 Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. April E. Miller, breach of contract
2020-1442-CCL2 Shikona Simpson, et al. v. Cory Brenten Bennefield, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1451-CCL2 SED Development & Properties LLC v. Robert Dalton McKenzie, et al., suit to remove cloud from title
2020-1456-CCL2 Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Co., et al. v. Deborah Johnston, et al., auto personal injury/damages
2020-1459-CCL2 Stone Street Capital LLC v. name redacted, other civil
022154-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Tariq Javed, et al., tax
022155-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Santiago Dominguez Hernandez, tax
022156-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Stafford Operations LLC, et al., tax
022157-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Four Daughter Corp., et al., tax
022158-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. IP Auto Sales LLC, et al., tax
022159-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Enrique Salinas Montes, tax
022160-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Mele C. Farrell, et al., tax
022161-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Johnny Craig McClanahan, et al., tax