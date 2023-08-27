Cases filed from Aug. 14-18 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2023-1341-B Accelerated Inventory Management LLC. v. Ricardo Serrato, breach of contract
2023-1348-B Ashley Walker et al. v. Texas Bank and Trust, other civil
2023-1350-B Ex parte M.A.J., expunction of records
2023-1357-B Evon Towns Davis v. Pine Tree Nail LLC. and Kimberly Nguyen doing business as Pine Tree Nails, damages
2023-1367-B Discover Bank v. Bennie Helms, breach of contract
2023-1371-B Discover Bank v. Hope D. Billings, breach of contract
2023-1383-B Name redacted, allow sale and assignment of structured annuity benefits
2023-1389-B Caleb Michael Barton and Aymberly Ingle v. Ashley Elizabeth Porter (Vestal), auto personal injury/damages
2023-1396-B MIMG CLXI SB Longview Sub LLC. and Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2558-H State of Texas v. Cornelius Pegues, writ of habeas corpus
2023-1345-A Ex parte Regan Elizabeth Stanley, expunction of records
2023-1346-A Bethlatee Washington v. Nicholas A. Cox and Farmers Lloyds Insurance Company of Texas, auto personal injury/damages
2023-1354-A Ex parte Gary Don Mumphrey, expunction of records
2023-1355-A Crown Asset Management LLC. v. Shamanna Adkins, breach of contract
2023-1366-A Discover Bank v. Jennifer D. Degrasse, breach of contract
2023-1370-A Discover Bank v. Brittani Buckner, breach of contract
2023-1378-A Ozark Rentals & Investments LLC. v. Sherwon Black, breach of contract
2032-1388-A Discover Bank v. Jennifer Jobe, breach of contract
2023-1394-A Longview Loop 281/Judson LP. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2559-H State of Texas v. Alexandria Lopez, writ of habeas corpus
2023-1343-CCL2 Tyler/Longview Portfolio LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1344-CCL2 Kimberly Dawn Webber v. Kendrick Jerel Burks et al., auto personal injury/damages
2023-1352-CCL2 Premier Pressure Pumping LLC. v. Sid Ivey doing business as Lubritech, breach of contract
2023-1353-CCL2 Crown Asset Management LLC. v. Tiffany Carroll, breach of contract
2023-1356-CCL2 State of Texas v. Dewy Behrens and Leo Graves doing business as Graves Bail Bonds
2023-1361-CCL2 Ally Bank v. Daijah Jackson, breach of contract
2023-1362-CCL2 State of Texas v. Dalas Edward Skaggs and Leo Graves doing business as Graves Bail Bonds, bond forfeiture
2023-1363-CCL2 State of Texas v. Jacari Amaru Williams, Lexington National Insurance Corporation and Oscar Wilson doing business as Bad Boys Bail Bonds, bond forfeiture
2023-1365-CCl2 Marion Moore et al. v. Texas Oncology P.A. and Longview Medical Center LP., medical malpractice
2023-1368-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Ruth A. Clark, breach of contract
2023-1369-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Kenneth D. Gafford, breach of contract
2023-1372-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Brittiney Combest, breach of contract
2023-1373-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Pamela I. Ibeh, breach of contract
2023-1384-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Maria Jacquez, breach of contract
2023-1387-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Tamptha Jones, breach of contract
2023-1390-CCL2 Brenda Ann Collum v. Thannia Arly Gutierrez and Belem Ruiz Marquez, auto personal injury/damages
2023-1392-CCL2 Sysco Food Services of East Texas v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1397-CCL2 MIMG CLXI SB Longview Sub LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1398-CCL2 Linda Sue Lopez v. Daniel Peralta, breach of contract
022701-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. William Edward Conley et al., tax
022702-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Donald Jason Harrison and Meredith D'Lane Harrison, tax
022703-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Ironwood Finance Inc. et al., tax
022704-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Jesse Burnett and Christi Michelle Burnett, tax
022705-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Terry Lacoy et al., tax
022706-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Imitiaz Hussain and Bushara Hussain, tax
022707-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Gregory Selman and Stacy R. Selman, tax
022708-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Joseph Barron, tax
022709-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Heather Worden Overman and David Overman, tax
022710-CCL2 Gladewater ISD and City of Gladewater v. Brandy Vasquez, tax
022711-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Bobbie Wilson, tax
022712-CCL2 Gladewater ISD and City of Gladewater v. Helen Zulueta and Rey Zulueta, tax