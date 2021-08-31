Cases filed from Aug. 16 to 20 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1410-B Longview Fairways Apartments LP v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2021-1416-B Clinton Wayne Browning v. Rolcon LLC and Miguel Antonio Gonzalez, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1420-B Tiffany Nicole Sammons v. Bryon Keith Linseisen and East Texas Radiator Inc., auto personal injury/damages
2021-1424-B Nena Alycia Townsend v. Polaris Services LLC and Francisco Eric Carder, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1428-B Steven Earl Hartfiel v. T Lee Trucking LLC, Tanner Lee Walden Farms LLC, Southland Haulers LLC and Tracis Tuck Jr., auto personal injury/damages
2021-1434-B New York Life Insurance Company v. Nicholas Coleman and Kelvin Coleman, suit on insurance policy
2021-1438-B Leticia Venegas v. Deja Sharae Koster and Kathleen Masenburge, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1448-B Walmart Stores East Inc., Sam’s East Inc. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2021-1459-B Texas Bank and Trust Company v. David McDonald and Lynda Jo McDonald, breach of contract
2021-1461-B Ex parte v. Crystal Brooke Sipes, expunction of records
2021-1467-B Quintavion Geiggar v. Zachary Kent and Tri-W Global Inc., auto personal injury/damages
2021-1471-B Salvador Jimenez v. Billy Joe Gates Jr. and Aglyn Number Four LLC, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1409-A Basic Energy Services LP. v. Cockrell Production Company Inc., Global Frontier Resources LLC, Vanco Oil & Gas Corp and John Upton, breach of contract
2021-1415-A Texas Bank and Trust Company v. Stuart Jeffrey Blackstone, breach of contract
2021-1419-A Michael Vernard Maxey v. C&J Energy Services Inc., et al., auto personal injury/damages
2021-1423-A David Shane Garrett v. Axis Energy Services LLC and Bryan Paul Rusk, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1427-A Kimberly Elaine Fourman v. James Jeffery Gray and Candace Gray, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1432-A Gilberto Hernandez Perez v. Janet Lynn Townsend, Michael Zane Townsend and Robert lee Townsend, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1437-A Cleon Smith Jr. and Jaysha Dyanna Smith, et al. v. Jerry Robert Tarpley and Siane Tarpley, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1443-A Kathy Spears v. Jesus J. Aldama and Kinzler Construction, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1454-A Red Ball Oxygen Co. Inc. v. Reefer Pro Plus Inc. and Brandy Williams, breach of contract
2021-1466-A Sondra Fowler v. Aaron Nolan, Eryn Inc. and Fedex Ground Package System Inc., auto personal injury/damages
2021-1470-A Longview RE Investments LP v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2369-H State of Texas v. Amethyst Smith, habeas corpus
2021-1408-CCL2 Ovation Services LLC v. Penny Renee Cullefer, foreclosure of lien
2021-1412-CCL2 Austin Bank v. Jorge L. Grajales-Jacome and DCT Oilfield Construction LLC, suit of sequestration
2021-1413-CCL2 Rachel Veal et al. v. Elmin Howell, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1417-CCL2 Melissa Wyatt et al. v. Ernest M. Perino et al., auto personal injury/damages
2021-1418-CCL2 Sammie Jo Monroe v. James Carter Leach, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1421-CCL2 Andre Rene Golden v. America Denisse Delasancha, Jeremy Earl Nickoles and Dora De La Sancha, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1422-CCL2 Sylvia Crawford Payton v. Chandler Ty Kidd, Johnny King and Jonathan Neal Kidd, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1425-CCL2 Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Nicholas G. Heintz, breach of contract
2021-1426-CCL2 Donnie Hammett v. Edward James Hawthorne and Victor Cadenas, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1429-CCL2 Rebecca Ann Hunter v. Portfield Trucking LLC and William Wayne Wright, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1430-CCL2 Amanda Mihelle Sullens v. Frank Edward Cox, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1435-CCL2 Phyllis Jordan v. PDQ Logistics LLC et al., auto personal injury/damages
2021-1436-CCL2 Kylie Paige Hooker v. James Calvin Hightower et al., auto personal injury/damages
2021-1439-CCL2 Alexis Alise Alex v. O’Reilly Auto Enterprises LLC et al., auto personal injury/damages
2021-1441-CCL2 Deasia Mumphrey v. Bondurant Electric LLC, Joseph Bondurant, Bondurant Electric Contractors and Cody Lyle Hill, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1445-CCL2 Elaine Gray Hicks v. Texas Department of State Health Services, other civil
2021-1449-CCL2 BMO Harris Bank N.A. v. DL&A Trucking LLC, Humberto De Luna and Mario Alvarez, breach of contract
2021-1450-CCL2 Ray Morrow Sr. et al. v. Longview I Enterprises LLC doing business as Pine Tree Lodge Nursing Center and Creative Solutions In Healthcare Inc., medical malpractice
2021-1460-CCL2 Carswell OEI v. Tripe Lake Ranch Enterprises LLC doing business as White Oak Outdoor Power and Michael Bagget, breach of contract
2021-1464-CCL2 Jorge Castro et al. v. Jose Cedillo and Cap Tech Services LLC, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1465-CCL2 Lainie Allen et al. v. Regency IHS of Longview LLC doing business as Longview Hill Nursing And Rehabilitation Center, medical malpractice
2021-1468-CCL2 Autumn Holbrook v. Nickolas Bergsto and West Gregg Special Utility District, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1469-CCL2 Kymbrecia Huey v. Stephen Sutton and Norris Cylinder Company, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1472-CCL2 Tonee Lilly et al. v. Bobby Ray Sanders and Gladewater ISD, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1473-CCL2 Kim Hagler et al. v. Jeffrey Brandon Fenn et al., medical malpratice
022348-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, City of Gladewater v. I.D. Cozart et al., tax