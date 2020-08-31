Cases filed from Aug. 17 to 21 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-1465-B Collin J. Landers v. State of Texas, non disclosure
2020-1477-B Titus Group Inc. v. Tri-W Global Inc., breach of contract
2020-1483-B Danielle Dillingham v. USAA Casualty Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages
2020-1490-B Newrez LLC, et al. v. Sylvester Crabb, breach of contract
2020-1492-B State of Texas v. Sharon Rose Vargas, occupational license
2020-1494-B State of Texas v. Angel Guzman-Osorio, expunction of records
2020-1502-B Kilgore Baptist Church v. Barnard Woods, injunction
2020-1509-B Newrez LLC, et al. v. Irma J. Canchola, et al., breach of contract
2275-H State of Texas v. Eli Fisher, habeas corpus
2020-1468-A Peachtree Settlement Funding LLC v. name redacted, allow sale and assignment of structured annuity benefits
2020-1482-A Safeco Insurance Co. of Indiana v. David Moore, other civil
2020-1489-A Topcat Well Services LLC, et al. v. Circle Ridge Protection Inc., et al., breach of contract
2020-1508-A Newrez LLC, et al. v. Alen Kinnaman, et al., breach of contract
2020-1511-A Jenny Boudreaux v. Texas Dept. of Public Safety, occupational license
2276-H State of Texas v. Damiel Dejuan Strange, habeas corpus
2020-1462-CCL2 David Smith, et al. v. Servando Martinez, breach of contract
2020-1467-CCL2 State of Texas v. Dre Theron Dennis, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2020-1478-CCL2 Ovation Services LLC v. Tyrone Ephraim, other civil
2020-1479-CCL2 Newrez LLC, et al. v. Vicki L. Welch, foreclosure of lien
2020-1485-CCL2 Michael Craig Tidwell v. Chad Alan Honea, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1486-CCL2 Eastman Credit Union v. Jennie Shephard, et al., suit to remove cloud from title
2020-1491-CCL2 Paul D. Browning v. Stephanie Guadalupe Grimaldo Arriaga, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1493-CCL2 State of Texas v. Denzel Jamal Louis and Lionel Greer Jr., suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2020-1496-CCL2 Crown Asset Management LLC, et al. v. Gayla Reese, et al., breach of contract
2020-1503-CCL2 Joselyn Macedo, et al. v. Peggy Jean Weatherall, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1504-CCL2 Monica Moore v. Copelands of New Orleans, personal injury/damages
2020-1510-CCL2 Sheraly Tatum, et al. v. Michael Embry, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1512-CCL2 Newrez LLC, et al. v. Larry W. Francis, breach of contract
022162-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Kulwant S. Atwal, et al., tax
022163-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Angela Shearer, et al., tax
022164-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Shane Curtis Galey, et al., tax
022165-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Gonzalo Martinez Camacho, tax