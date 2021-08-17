Cases filed from Aug. 2 to 6 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1337-B American Express National Bank v. H. Wilson also known as Horace Gene Wilson, breach of contract
2021-1343-B Discover Bank v. Raeshonda Day, breach of contract
2021-1356-B Ex parte v. David Ross Hagan, expunction of records
2021-1334-A Tiffany Kemp et al. v. Assurant Insurance Agency Inc., damages
2021-1342-A Sara Brehmer v. Claudia Brehmer et al., declaratory judgment
2021-1338-CCL2 Wood Lake Properties LLC., Mark Wallis and Traci Wallis v. Westchester Surplus Lines Inc. Co., U.S. Risk and D&H Risk Services Inc., suit on insurance policy
2021-1340-CCL2 Eastern Energy Services Inc. v. Katy Saltwater Disposal Co. Inc., other civil
2021-1344-CCL2 State of Texas v. Roel Morales, Hugo Morales, M&M Oilfield Services Inc., Juarez Auto Sales, Rufus Clayton and Manuel Juan Chavez Borrego, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2021-1345-CCL2 In the matter of John Doe, approval transfer settlement payment rights
2021-1346-CCL2 State of Texas v. Francisco Morales and Alison Martinez Pintor, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2021-1347-CCL2 State of Texas v. Anthony Moreno, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2021-1357-CCL2 Francisca Messer v. Jimmy K. Odom, suit to remove cloud from title