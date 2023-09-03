Cases filed from Aug. 21-25 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2023-1401-B Discover Bank v. Carleigh S. McDaniel, breach of contract
2023-1405-B Discover Bank v. Johnny E. Lim, breach of contract
2023-1407-B Ex parte M.O.I., expunction of records
2023-1413-B Wolfe Colony Park LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1417-B Kristopher Allan Hurlburt and Jill Hurlburt v. Samantha Kay White and David Lynn White, auto personal injury/damages
2023-1430-B Latrestian Lanier et al. v. Shelley Wheeler and LCM Industries Inc., auto personal injury/damages
2023-1434-B Discover Bank v. Elliott L. Lincoln, breach of contract
2023-1438-B Discover Bank v. Charlie Evans, breach of contract
2023-1442-B Discover Bank v. Lamarcus Morton, breach of contract
2023-1448-B Discover Bank v. Marlisa Carter, breach of contract
2023-1400-A Discover Bank v. Willie McGee, breach of contract
2023-1404-A Matthews International v. JK Anderson Funeral Group LLC. doing business as Rosewood Memorial Funeral, breach of contract
2023-1410-A HH2 of Carthage LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, other civil
2023-1416-A Owl Flooring LLC. v. Max Minter and Kay Zimmerman, breach of contract
2023-1429-A Fernbrook Park LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, other civil
2023-1433-A Discover Bank v. Carl P. Redick, breach of contract
2023-1437-A Discover Bank v. Halimah N. Raheem, breach of contract
2023-1441-A Discover Bank v. Dena Newton, breach of contract
202301447-A Austin Bank Texas N.A. v. Catherine C. Greenlaw, breach of contract
2023-1454-A Living Emunah in Texas LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1402-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Tiffoney Main, breach of contract
2023-1403-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Kenneth D. May, breach of contract
2023-1406-CCL2 Austin Bank Texas N.A. v. Susan Jaudon and Kevin Miller, other civil
2023-1409-CCL2 HH2 of Carthage LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, other civil
2023-1414-CCL2 Wolfe Magnolia LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1415-CCL2 Royce Western Villa LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1418-CCL2 Longpaladin LP. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1421-CCL2 State of Texas v. Diana Rushing et al., condemnation
2023-1431-CCL2 Omni Commercial Inc. doing business as Omni Construction v. Julian Budnick, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2023-1432-CCL2 City Center QMJ LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1435-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Colby Combest, breach of contract
2023-1436-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Mary L. Matthews, breach of contract
2023-1439-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Patricia R. Cunningham, breach of contract
2023-1440-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Roper K. Bailey, breach of contract
2023-1444-CCL2 Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company v. Andy Nguyen, breach of contract
2023-1445-CCL2 Elsie Redic v. Dolgencorp of Texas Inc. doing business as Dollar General, damages
2023-1451-CCL2 Holly Dyer v. Joseph Wayne Kellebrew, auto personal injury/damages
2023-1452-CCL2 Longview Fairways Apartments LP. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
022713-CCL2 Sabine ISD, Gregg County, Kilgore College, Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 2 v. Steven W. Vaughn and Donna Vaughn, tax
022714-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore, Kilgore College v. Henry Henderson et al., tax
022715-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore, Kilgore College v. Maria Magdalena et al., tax
022716-CCL2 Sabine ISD, Gregg County, Kilgore College v. James Matt Richardson, tax
022717-CCL2 Sabine ISD, Gregg County, Kilgore College, Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 2 v. Roy W. Vestal and Melissa Sue Vestal, tax
022718-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore, Kilgore College v. James E. Shelley, tax
022719-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore, Kilgore College v. Avery Leah Gorman, tax
022720-CCL2 Sabine ISD, Gregg County, Kilgore College, Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 2 v. Kathy Denmon Lewis, tax
022721-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore, Kilgore College v. Southway Apartment Inc., tax
022723-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore, Kilgore College v. WDCS Real Estate LLC., tax