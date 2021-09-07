Cases filed from Aug. 23 to 27 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1480-B Mall At Longview LLC et al. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2021-1484-B First National Bank of Omaha v. Patricia A. Cooksey, breach of contract
2021-1488-B Investment Retrievers Inc. v. Cypress Bank et al., writ of garnishment
2021-1505-B J.G. Wentworth Originations LLC v. Name redacted, approval transfer settlement payment rights
2021-1518-B Wanda Daniels et al. v. Highland Dallas Freight Inc., et al., auto personal injury/damages
2021-1526-B Deasia Mumphrey v. Bondurant Electric LLC, et al., auto personal injury/damages
2021-1530-B Amy Celeste Cornell v. GSC Enterprises Inc., et al., auto personal injury/damages
2021-1534-B Tammy Nalene Wilson and Lexi Wilson v. Wholesale Electric Supply Company Inc. and Tristin DShannon Fleming, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1542-B Phyllis Jordan v. PDQ Logistics LLC, et al., auto personal injury/damages
2021-1546-B Makala Guice and Dana R. Guice v. Lewis Tree Service Inc., et al., auto personal injury/damages
2021-1478-A Cynthia R. Lemming v. Deanna Caldwell Kremser, partition suit
2021-1483-A McBride Operating LLC v. Basic Energy Services Inc., breach of contract
2021-1501-A PC Stoneridge LLC, et al. v. Gregg Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2021-1517-A Cecil Micheal Dailey v. FLC Express Trucking LLC, et al., auto personal injury/damages
2021-1525-A Patrick Nathan Griffin v. Interland Inc., et al., auto personal injury/damages
2021-1529-A Tamario M. Gibbs and Mary Hardaway v. Showcase Fence & Construction LLC and Bobby Joe Wallace, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1533-A Brandy Wady v. U.S ZPress Inc. and Te’Aire E. Curls, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1541-A Rebecca Ann Hunter v. Porterfield Trucking LLC and William Wayne Wright, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1545-A Amanda Lynn Lewis, Levi Adams and Vannia Perez Viramontes v. It’s Here Logistics LLC and Cameron Jones, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1481-CCL2 Basa Resources Inc. v. M&M Oilfield Services Inc. et al., injunction
2021-1482-CCL2 Yudith Olguin, et al. v. Wesley Darby Jr. and East Texas Transportation, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1495-CCL2 U.S. Bank National Association v. Theodore Jones, breach of contract
2021-1497-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Ana Garcia, breach of contract
2021-1502-CCL2 State of Texas v. M&M Oilfield Services Inc. and Roel Morales, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2021-1507-CCL2 Texas Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance v. Christian Lane Goff, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1512-CCL2 City of Longview v. Dorothy Ann Hanon Marsh et al., condemnation
2021-1515-CCL2 Chelsey McClendon v. Axis Energy Services LLC and Shellye Burlison, wrongful termination of employment
2021-1521-CCL2 Robin Lee McDaniel v. Jason Scott Coleman, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1524-CCL2 Deshawn Jordan McAfee and Kelen Devon Bland v. Ryan Alexander Martin, Christopher Martin and Jennifer Martin, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1527-CCL2 Frances D. Green-Kelly v. Nora Jane Ward, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1528-CCL2 Snowbe Marie Armstead et al. v. Alexis Cheyenne Lyons and Michelle Lyons, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1531-CCL2 Nyaja Theza Gardner v. Jonathan Lee Brewer, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1532-CCL2 Courtney Bernard Jones, et al. v. Lauren Marie Hawkins and Misty Noramae Baird, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1535-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Levi D. Kitchen, breach of contract
2021-1539-CCL2 Michael Jackson Dunnavant v. Gary Dake Wilburn, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1543-CCL2 Rubie Ann Lareta Gubalane v. Morgan Zakyia Abdullah and Mattie Webb Finch, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1544-CCL2 Stephen Kyle Skinner and Bailey Kyle Skinner v. Liberty County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1547-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP. doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Clayton Allen and Crystal Honzell, breach of contract
022349-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Wilma Jordan, tax
022350-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Mollie Hoffman, tax
022351-CCL2 Longview ISD v. DG Logistics, et al., tax