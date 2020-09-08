Cases filed from Aug. 24 to 28 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-1532-B State of Texas v. Shanna Lynn Spence, expunction of records
2020-1554-B Glade Investments Inc. v. Republic Underwriters Insurance Co., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2277-H State of Texas v. Cory Peele, habeas corpus
2020-1513-A Autovest LLC v. Alicia Diane Tinker, breach of contract
2020-1522-A State of Texas v. Hallie Lynn Cagle, expunction of records
2020-1551-A Upgrade Grantor Certificate Trust 2019-1 serviced by Upgrade Inc. v. Joshua Dewayne Davis, breach of contract
2020-1566-A George M. Childers, et al. v. Douglas Shane Billeiter, et al., auto personal injury/damages
2278-H State of Texas v. Joel Lee Gonzalez, writ of habeas corpus
2020-1514-CCL2 Autovest LLC v. Jimmy James Dunnavant, breach of contract
2020-1517-CCL2 Catherine Lee Vardeman v. Donald Charles Decker, et al., foreign judgment
2020-1519-CCL2 State of Texas v. David Lee Gray, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2020-1527-CCL2 Lasundra Wilson v. Jack Earp, et al., damages
2020-1555-CCL2 State of Texas v. Lakendrick Ward, et al., suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2020-1560-CCL2 Southside Bank v. Bone Tired Trucking LLC, et al., breach of contract
2020-1561-CCL2 NewRez LLC, et al. v. Jody L. Bush, other civil