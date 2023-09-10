Cases filed from Aug. 28-Sept. 1 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2023-1461-B Apollo Mathers LLC. v. name redacted, approval of transfer settlement payment rights
2023-1465-B MCN Longview LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1473-B Discover Bank v. Jerry L. Sullivan, breach of contract
2023-1478-B Kimberly Weinert v. James Russell Gentry and James Rylie Gentry
2023-1482-B Shree Sai Hotels LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1495-B CP Maverick Apartments LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1499-B Longview Truck Center v. RJA Dozer Service LLC. and Jordan Amy, breach of contract
2023-1503-B Karmen Leann Hall et al. v. Shoa Logistics LLC. et al., auto personal injury/damages
2023-1505-B Ex parte v. Rodney Lynn Kelly, expunction of records
2023-1512-B Shunda 'Renay' Everett v. Target Stores Inc., discrimination
2023-1515-CCL2 Jimmy Phalen v. Petsmart LLC., damages
2560-H State of Texas v. Samuel Clay Gideon, habeas corpus
2023-1455-A Ex parte v. Kendall Alexander Bell, expunction of records
2023-1464-A 1507 Eastman SPE LLC. et al. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1471-A Rebecca Armstrong v. Allstate Texas Lloyds, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2023-1477-A Discover Bank v. Elvira Taylor, breach of contract
2023-1481-A Longview Hotel Group LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1485-A Longview Joint Venture LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1494-A CP Princeton Apartments LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1498-A PNC Bank, National Association v. Alan Ford also known as Alan Keith Ford and Glenda Ford also known as Glenda Beets Ford, breach of contract
2023-1502-A Beverly Ann Ebersole v. Bhumika C. Patel and Chetan Patel, auto personal injury/damages
2023-1511-A Oak Hollow Longview LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1516-A Willow Court SD LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1462-CCL2 2501 Eastman LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1463-CCL2 2501 Eastman LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1466-CCL2 JG Wentworth Originations LLC. v. name redacted, other civil
2023-1470-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Shanna L. Frank, breach of contract
2023-1475-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Melvin Templeton, breach of contract
2023-1476-CCL2 Wendy Knox et al. v. Aundrea Guess, auto personal injury/damages
2023-1479-CCL2 Eastman Credit Union v. Bobbi Lee Wolfe et al., breach of contract
2023-1480-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Erik Kjorsvik, breach of contract
2023-1483-CCL2 M&K Hospitality LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1484-CCL2 Trotters Independent Traders LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct
2023-1489-CCL2 Merilyn Ray v. Rossie Allan, auto personal injury/damages
2023-1490-CCL2 Amba Hospitality LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1496-CCL2 Heritage Inn Number XIV v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1497-CCL2 Longview Truck Center v. Christian Iku Enterprises Inc. doing business as Herbert PS Logistix et al., breach of contract
2023-1500-CCL2 Hannah Nicole Winters v. Y.O.L.O. Transport LLC. and Jonathan Paul Valenzuela-Diaz. auto personal injury/damages
2023-1501-CCL2 Alyssa Lanae Harris v. Brandalyn Marie Tomes, auto personal injury/damages
2023-1504-CCL2 Longview Truck Center v. Steve Adams Enterprises Inc. and Steve Adams, breach of contract
2023-1510-CCL2 Texas Iron & Steel LLC. v. Bee Happy Building LLC. and John McInroe, other civil
2023-1514-CCL2 5615 W. Marshall LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation