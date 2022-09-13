Cases filed from Aug. 28 through Sept. 3 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-1367-B Safeway Insurance Company as subrogee of Sunni Spraggins v. Sheree Chardonn Jackson, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1384-B Diya Lodging LLC v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2022-1394-B Name redacted v. Peachtree Settlement Funding LLC, approval transfer settlement payment rights
2022-1400-B Discover Bank v. Jerry W. Roberson, breach of contract
2022-1407-B Ex parte v. A.J.D., expunction of records
2022-1381-A Penney Property Sub Holdings LLC v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2022-1392-A Walgreen Co. et al. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2022-1399-A Discover Bank v. Cean Tolleson, breach of contract
2022-1403-A Ex parte v. Jeremy Isaiah, expunction of records
2022-1408-A Ex parte v. Z.G., expunction of records
2484-H State of Texas v. Steven Hendrix, habeas corpus
2022-1353-CCL2 Masika Brown Ray v. Mistarya Brigham, damages
2022-1370-CCL2 Barta Properties SPE LLC et al. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2022-1371-CCL2 Rebecca Morris v. Walmart Inc., damages
2022-1377-CCL2 Amplify Energy Operating LLC v. Austin Bank Texas N.A., writ of garnishment
2022-1386-CCl2 Diwali Longview LLC v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2022-1390-CCL2 Tiara Scott v. Peggy Diane Austin and Brittney Lachae Mouton, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1396-CCL2 State of Texas v. Michael Lewis Galyean, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2022-1397-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Anna S. Ray, breach of contract
2022-1398-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Rebecca E. Lee, breach of contract
2022-1401-CCL2 Jaclyn Abernathy and Clay Abernathy v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2022-1402-CCL2 DG Distribution of Texas LLC v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
022531-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD v. Jon Bishop et al., tax
022532-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD v. Robert Bonner et al., tax
022533-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD v. R.F. Ledbetter, tax
022534-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD v. Jorge Galindo, tax
022535-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Jason Stone et al., tax
022536-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Randy Jones, tax
022537-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD et al. v. T.E. Grubbs Inc., tax
022538-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD et al. v. Ginc Construction LLC, tax
022539-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, City of Longview v. Joshua Anderson, individually, and doing business as Anderson JH Enterprises, tax warrant
022540-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, City of Longview v. Trevor Tamplin doing business as TOT Scrubs, tax warrant