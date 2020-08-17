Cases filed from Aug. 3 to 7 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-1358-B Anyea George v. Cypress Morgan Calhoun, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1372-B Donald Gandy v. Gregg County, damages
2020-1374-B Western Marketing Inc. v. Russell Songer, doing business as Crosscut, bill of review
2020-1380-B Ally Financial v. Dusty Rose Vasquez, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2020-1397-B Autovest LLC v. James Neil Moss, breach of contract
2020-1410-B DRB Capital LLC v. name redacted, allow sale and assignment of structured annuity benefits
2020-1357-A Robert David Gillespie v. Holly Ann Davis, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1370-A Jones Walker LLP v. KCL Enterprises, et al., foreign judgment
2020-1375-A Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. Jericho Melendez, breach of contract
2020-1394-A Mark Russell, et al. v. Mario Barrios, breach of contract
2020-1409-A DRB Capital LLC v. name redacted, allow sale and assignment of structured annuity benefits
2272-H State of Texas v. James Barron, habeas corpus
2020-1367-CCL2 Unifund CCR LLC v. Jennifer Arceneaux, breach of contract
2020-1369-CCL2 Crystal Dawn Williams v. Nicholas Franklin McJimsey, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1373-CCL2 Crown Asset Management LLC, et al. v. Gaye Allen, breach of contract
2020-1379-CCL2 Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Christopher Pruitt, breach of contract
2020-1386-CCL2 Arisbet Moreno v. Jenna Renea Hardin, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1388-CCL2 J.G. Wentworth Originations LLC v. name redacted, allow sale and assignment of structured annuity benefits
2020-1398-CCL2 Tessa Bradley Homes LLC v. Brian K. Duck, et al., breach of contract
2020-1400-CCL2 Michael Ray Stevens v. Glassell James Morton, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1411-CCL2 Shoco Production LP v. Kentel Properties LP, breach of contract
022149-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Hoang Liem Co., et al., tax warrant
022150-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. X-Torc Energy Services LLC, tax warrant
022151-CCL2 City of Lakeport, et al. v. Midcoast G&P East Texas LP, tax
022152-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Jim’s Rental Services LLC, tax warrant
022153-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Mike Reid, et al., tax warrant