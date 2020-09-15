Cases filed from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-1569-B Stephen Clyde Burton, et al. v. Dorothy Shirley Boyd, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1578-B LVNV Funding LLC v. Leslie Reynolds, breach of contract
2020-1585-B Terry Rice v. Union Standard Lloyds, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2020-1597-B First Avant Partners LLC, et al. v. Allied P&C Insurance Co., suit on insurance policy
2020-1607-B Kevin P. Hilchey, et al. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, other civil
2279-H State of Texas v. Jordan Christopher Martin, habeas corpus
2281-H State of Texas v. Marisol Barley, habeas corpus
2020-1575-A State of Texas v. M.D.B., expunction of records
2020-1577-A Koppel & Kozel LLC, et al. v. Sabrina Saddique, breach of contract
2020-1583-A Longview Medical Center LP, et al. v. Melinda West, suit on account
2020-1588-A State of Texas v. R.W.H., expunction of records
2020-1596-A Timothy Lehmann, et al. v. Brandon Rogers, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1603-A Danny Robertson v. Dakota Leann Demais, et al., auto personal injury/damages
2280-H State of Texas v. Marvin Dewayne Ray, habeas corpus
2282-H State of Texas v. Phillip Wayne Cameron, habeas corpus
2020-1570-CCL2 Chelsea McAlister v. Kaden Charles Rogers, et al., auto personal injury/damages
2020-1574-CCL2 Johnnie Ozell Isaac v. Muhammad Rashid, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1581-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, et al. v. Kelly and Joey Abernathy, other civil
2020-1582-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, et al. v. Diana Smith, suit on account
2020-1586-CCL2 Court Apartments Management LLC v. Gregg County Appraisal District, other civil
2020-1589-CCL2 Allstate Indemnity Co., et al. v. Jaqualon Jackson, breach of contract
2020-1598-CCL2 McN Longview LLC v. Gregg County Appraisal District, other civil
2020-1601-CCL2 Thomas Wayne Gossage v. Ida Jewel Griffin, et al., suit to remove cloud from title
022167-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Dawn Ripley Smith, et al., tax warrant
022168-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. William Michael Coke Fishburn, et al., tax warrant
022169-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Denise Ripley Scurlock, et al., tax
022170-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Stella Ward, et al., tax
022171-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Derek Daniel Zivney, tax
022172-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD, et al. v. Betsey Ann Rogers, et al., tax
022173-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Texas Die Casting LLC, tax