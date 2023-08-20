Cases filed from Aug. 7-11 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2023-1298-B Ex parte v. Jose G. Canchola, expunction of records
2023-1300-B Metropolitan Life Insurance Company v. Kerry Sugden and Ronald Sugden, foreclosure of lien
2023-1317-B Justin Blanton v. David Bradley Russ and Rotech Healthcare Inc., auto personal injury/damages
2023-1334-B Pro Star Rental LLC. v. Thomas Melvin Thompson, breach of contract
2023-1299-A Chaquita Shannell Hall v. Destyn Copeland, damages
2023-1305-A Ex parte Uriel Castro, expunction of records
2023-1313-A Alexandria Baker and Rogelio Huerta et al. v. Joshua Tyler Trice, auto personal injury/damages
2023-1330-A Name redacted, approval transfer settlement payment rights
2023-1337-A Threshold KM LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, other civil
2557-H State of Texas v. Amanda McFall, habeas corpus
2023-1295-CCL2 Lesli Wiltshire et al. v. Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2023-1297-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Shawn D. Lindsey, breach of contract
2023-1303-CCL2 Premier Pressure Pumping LLC. v. PNC Bank, National Association, writ of garnishment
2023-1306-CCL2 State of Texas v. Burckhardt Compression Inc. et al., condemnation
2023-1309-CCL2 Walmart Real Estate Business Trust, Walmart Stores Texas LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1311-CCL2 Joshua Gosa v. JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. and Chance Ramsey, writ of garnishment
2023-1318-CCL2 Longview MF LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1327-CCL2 Ex parte Esther Delois Johnson, other civil
2023-1335-CCL2 Topcat Well Service LLC. v. Brian Neal Garrett and JBA Garrets Trucking LLC., damages
2023-1336-CCL2 Threshold GC LP. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, other civil