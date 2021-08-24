Cases filed from Aug. 9 to 13 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1368-B Clemente Badillo and Lorena Solis Badillo v. Josie Renee Vineyard and ABC Auto Parts LTD, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1370-B Reinhart Food Service LLC v. BancorpSouth Bank, et al. v. Pietro’s of Longview LLC et al., writ of garnishment
2021-1389-B Andrew R. Willey v. Cameron Jareal Woodkins, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1402-B Mall at Longview LLC v. Subway Real Estate LLC, breach of contract
2021-1364-A Ex Parte v. Sammy W. Hebron, expunction of records
2021-1366-A Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC v. Mary Nell Dunn, foreclosure of lien
2021-1382-A Harvey Strickland v. Nicholas Hunter Woodruff, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1400-A Sierra Nicole Mitchell v. DG Distribution of Texas LLC, wrongful termination of employment
2021-1373-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Stephanie D. Cates, breach of contract
2021-1374-CCL2 Juan Mosqueda v. Eddie Bolden, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1379-CCL2 City of Gladewater v. Union Pacific Railroad Company, condemnation
2021-1391-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Robert V. Williams Jr., breach of contract
2021-1395-CCL2 Melissa Walton v. Liberty County Mutual Insurance Company and Lijo John, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1397-CCL2 State of Texas v. Roel Morales et al., suit for seizure and intention of forfeit
2021-1405-CCL2 TD Auto Finance LLC v. Jasper C. Johnson, foreign judgment