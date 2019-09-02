Cases filed from Aug. 19 to 23 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-1519-B ex parte Daniel Fermin Diaz, expunction of records
2019-1520-B Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC v. Anthony Griffith Jr., breach of contract
2019-1525-B Mall at Longview LLC v. AM Cafe Inc., Health Goods & Stuff LLC, Alicia Sari Morales, Manuel Tarver Morales Jr. and Aaron Buck, other civil
2019-1532-B Synchrony Bank v. James Bonner, breach of contract
2019-1538-B TC Fuels LP v. Six Star Investments LLC, doing business as V Mart and Charles D. Mattingly Jr., other civil
2175-H ex parte Freddie Nunn, writ of habeas corpus
2019-1511-A State of Texas v. Travian Keith Ray, expunction of records
2019-1516-A Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC v. Drina Russell, breach of contract
2019-1524-A 21st Mortgage Corp. v. Gerald V. Parker, Jill S. Parker, Waune Counts, and Neta Counts, breach of contract
2019-1531-A Danielle Lamb v. Esurance Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages
2019-1536-A Sean Moorey and Bobbi Moorey v. Tiffany Tweedle and Marjune Management LLC, doing business as Reliable Management, lease agreement
2019-1512-CCL2 Leola Spencer and Loretta Williams v. Carolyn Adams, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1514-CCL2 Citibank NA v. Jeremy D. Carter, breach of contract
2019-1522-CCL2 Albert Booker Sherow v. Brenda Gauna Rivera, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1523-CCL2 OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Steven Wright, breach of contract
2019-1527-CCL2 Paul D. Bryan v. Victor A. Nyvall, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1529-CCL2 Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center Inc. v. Advantage Roofing Co. Inc., damages
2019-1534-CCL2 Wal-Mart Stores East Inc. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2019-1535-CCL2 Wal-Mart Stores East Inc. and Sam’s East Inc. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2019-1539-CCL2 Johnna Nicole Mayfield v. Cameron Breanna Ramsey, auto personal injury/damages
021867-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Double Star Investment R.E. LLC, tax
021868-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Loe Energy Co. Inc., tax
021869-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Francis E. Boaze, tax
021870-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Arthur Brewster, tax
021871-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, tax
021872-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Lee D. Hawks, tax
021873-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Wanda Leigh Harrington, tax
021874-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Shawna Reaves, tax
021875-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Alfreda June Kinard, tax
021876-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Kirk Jurenka, tax
021877-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Jose Antonio Mendez, tax
021878-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Cart Path Only LLC, tax
021879-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Red Pepper Properties LLC, tax
021880-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Allison Lynn Plunkett, tax
021881-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Joyce S. Yuen, tax
021882-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Joey Rogers, tax
021883-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Victory Lake Center of Tyler Ltd., tax