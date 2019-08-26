Cases filed from Aug. 12 to 16 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-1485-B in re: name redacted, allow sale and assignment of structured annuity benefits
2019-1488-B ex parte Brian Jay Armstrong, expunction of records
2019-1492-B Payton Cox and Shamar Cleaver v. Hailey Hobbs, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1497-B OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Guadalupe Delgado, breach of contract
2019-1507-B Marla Shepherd v. Wal-Mart Stores Texas LLC, personal injury/damages
2019-1473-A Sandra Bassham v. O’Reilly Automotive Inc. and Larry Neal White, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1486-A ex parte Sam Afshar, expunction of records
2019-1491-A Payton Cox v. Phillip Brandon Strait and United Built Homes LLC, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1494-A Roel Olemedo v. William Steven Jelinek and All City Craftsman LLC, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1496-A Comdata Inc. v. Paula Ellis and Corey Ellis, breach of contract
2019-1502-A OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Brayden Bell, breach of contract
2174-H State of Texas v. Jeremy Paul McBride, writ of habeas corpus
2019-1469-CCL2 State of Texas v. $1,745 U.S. currency, 95 computer towers, five flat-screen monitors, one laptop, three network switches, two routers, two receipt printers and two cash drawers, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2019-1470-CCL2 AmeriCredit Financial Services Inc. v. High Hopes Inc., doing business as Heritage Mitsubishi, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2019-1480-CCL2 State of Texas v. $67,433.25 U.S. currency, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2019-1487-CCL2 Kelton Wilson v. City of Kilgore, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1490-CCL2 Chaquita Hall v. Sarah Harman, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1493-CCL2 Mekala Taylor, as next of friend of a minor v. Happy Hippopotamus Daycare Academy, damages
2019-1498-CCL2 OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Everett J. Davenport, breach of contract
2019-1499-CCL2 Vicki Chadwell v. Hyundai Motor America, other civil
021864-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. M-C Production and Drilling Co. Inc. et al., tax
021865-CCL2 Gregg County et al. v. Kid’s Klubhouse Inc., also known as Kid’s Station, tax
021866-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. James E. Shipman et al., tax