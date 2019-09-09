Cases filed from Aug. 26 to 30 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-1559-B East Texas Professional Credit Union v. Brenda Booker Ford, deceased, Joshua Earl Ford and all known heirs of Brenda Booker Ford, breach of contract
2019-1565-B American Express National Bank v. Rose Retirement LLC and John L. Merkel, breach of contract
2019-1566-B Kristin Zepeda v. Texas Department of Transportation, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1572-B ex parte Charles Jackson, expunction of records
2019-1586-B Jet Specialty Inc. v. Synergy Fabrication Inc., breach of contract
2019-1592-B Austin Bank Texas NA v. Cody Hooser and Santonia Hooser, breach of contract
2176-H State of Texas v. Clifton Adair, writ of habeas corpus
2019-1549-A John Dacus v. Deteritch Shawkey, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1561-A ex parte Pricila Rangel, expunction of records
2019-1562-A State of Texas v. Keri Michelle Huckaby, non disclosure
2019-1574-A Michael Keith Moore v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license
2019-1575-A Annabelle Ayers v. Jeffrey Alan Malone, Kicker Energy LLC, doing business as Kicker Farms LLC, Russell Timothy Galloway and William Eugene Cooper, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1576-A ex parte ALG, expunction of records
2019-1590-A Jasmine Taylor v. Sonya Smith, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1543-CCL2 State of Texas v. $947 U.S. currency, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2019-1544-CCL2 Protective Insurance Co. v. Kenyard Rayon Stephens, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1560-CCL2 Ovation Services LLC v. Stacy Jones and Shanet Jones, other civil
2019-1564-CCL2 Patricia Griffith v. Christus Trinity Clinic, wrongful termination of employment
2019-1567-CCL2 EGR Partnership v. David Woods, Bill Johnson and Jeremy Dasek, injunction
2019-1571-CCL2 Elton Hagler v. Premiere Management LLC and WZ Properties LLC, property damages
2019-1587-CCL2 State of Texas v. $5,960.34 U.S. currency, 1 gold iPhone S with black case; 1 silver Samsung Duos with clear case, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2019-1588-CCL2 Nancy Lamon Thompson v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages
2019-1589-CCL2 Sammy Lee Rust v. Rosalyn Roxanne Cantue and James Cantue, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1593-CCL2 Autovest LLC v. Daniel Heichelheim, breach of contract
021884-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Calvin McLaine, et al., tax
021885-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Creekless LLC, tax
021886-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Patty Castillo, et al., tax
021887-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Donna Foulke, et al., tax
021888-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Kathy Lynn Reynolds, et al., tax
021889-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. J.T. Hoye, et al., tax
021890-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Michael Baggett, et al., tax
021891-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Gregory L. Wilson, et al., tax
021892-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Billy Wayne Harris, et al., tax
021893-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Tommie R. Malloy, et al., tax
021894-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Martin Cantero, et al., tax