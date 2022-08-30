Cases filed from Aug. 15 through 19 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-1286-B Carolina Herrera-Sanchez et al. v. Stephanie Daniele Graham, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1297-B Mercury County Mutual Insurance Company v. Dezaray Nicole Thomas, damages
2022-1306-B Prince Brown v. Makesha Thomas, auto personal injury/damages
2479-H State of Texas v. Kenneth Matthew, writ of habeas corpus
2022-1285-A Fourth Loop 281 Lodging LLC v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2022-1296-A Texas Bank and Trust Company v. Steve L. Barnes, breach of contract
2022-1303-A Flagstar Bank v. Robert G. Timmons and Joyce A. Timmons, foreclosure of lien
2022-1312-A Mario Moreno v. Jacob Miles and Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2478-H State of Texas v. David Christopher Gamble, writ of habeas corpus
2480-H Ex parte v. Benjamin Durbin, writ of habeas corpus