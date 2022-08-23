Cases filed from Aug. 8 through 12 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-1245-B Robert Summerford v. Tri-City Surplus Inc. doing business as Bailey's Ace Hardware, damages
2022-1253-B Bank of America N.A. v. Johnathan Rucker, breach of contract
2022-1262-B U.S. Bank National Association v. Jimmy R. Bull Jr. and Kathryn Bull, breach of contract
2022-1267-B Shakeal Mumphrey et al. v. Diane Jeanette Martin, personal injury/damages
2022-1279-B Pro Star Rental v. Darren Landon Tramel, breach of contract
2477-H State of Texas v. Wendy Wallace, writ of habeas corpus
2021-1737-A-1 Allison Keoun v. Hien T. Nguyen doing business as Luxury Nails Spa, damages
2022-1249-A J.G. Wentworth Originations Inc. v. name redacted, approval transfer settlement payment rights
2022-1251-A Bank of America N.A. v. Junghwan Park, breach of contract
2022-1261-A The Crosby Group LLC et al. v. John & Pace Incorporated et al., breach of contract
2022-1266-A Rachel McBride v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1276-A Longview RE Investments LP v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2022-1246-CCL2 Bank of America N.A. v. John Harton, breach of contract
2022-1247-CCL2 Noel Vanity v. Longview ISD, discrimination
2022-1255-CCL2 Ishwarbhai B. Patel and Jitendrakumar Patel v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2022-1257-CCl2 Discover Bank v. Sundra Timberlake, breach of contract
2022-1264-CCl2 Tiffany Tyeskie v. Texas Farmers Insurance Company, suit for deceptive trade practices/damages
2022-1265-CCL2 Ravan Chism v. Angela Gilliland, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1273-CCL2 Tiffany Bynum v. Alaina Cardenas, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1275-CCL2 21st Mortgage Corporation v. Victoria J. McGill, breach of contract
022526-CCL2 Longview ISD, City of Longview, Gregg County v. Stone Works also known as J. Stone Enterprises Inc., tax warrant
022527-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Pietro's Longview LLC, tax
022528-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Joshua Anderson, tax
022529-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Pinnacle Coatings of East Texas LLC, tax