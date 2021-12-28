Cases filed from Dec. 13 to 17 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-2163-B Citibank N.A. v. Jose P. Cordova, breach of contract
2021-2188-B American Credit Acceptance v. Quorneica Denise Luckerson, breach of contract
2021-2204-B Ex parte v. G.M.M., expunction of records
2021-2217-B Pierre Hall and Amber Hall et al. v. Tray Glenn Adams, auto personal injury/damages
2413-H State of Texas v. Sara Pitzer, writ of habeas corpus
2021-2182-A Kareli Hernandez and Karina Hernandez v. Derek Polk, auto personal injury/damages
2021-2214-A Deborah Powell v. Jose Sanchez, damages
2021-2220-A Garrison Professional Services LLC v. First National Bank of Hughes Springs et al., writ of garnishment
2414-H State of Texas v. Oscar Wright, writ of habeas corpus
2021-2164-CCL2 Priority Roofing and Contracting LLC v. Deifilia Tidwell, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2021-2174-CCL2 Kaitlyn Dunn v. Walmart Stores Texas LLC et al., damages
2021-2186-CCL2 State of Texas v. Earnest Pace Jr., suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2021-2193-CCL2 State of Texas v. Desmond Lamar Simmons, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2021-2196-CCL2 William Ray Patterson v. Milton Earl Richardson, auto personal injury/damages
2021-2197-CCL2 James Ceal and Melanie Ceal v. General Motors LLC, breach of contract
022398-CCL2 Gladewater iSD v. Patricia Mays, tax
022399-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. NMC Properties LL et al., tax
022400-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Melanie Lyle Reed, tax
022401-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Beth York et al., tax