Cases filed from Dec. 14-18 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-2259-B Discover Bank v. Rodney D. Moore, breach of contract
2020-2264-B Texas Department of Public Safety v. Clarence Coontz, occupational license
2020-2269-B Joe Patrick Williams v. Bryan Lee Waller, auto personal injury/damages
2020-2289-B Jessica Coleman, et al. v. Charles L. McNeal Jr., auto personal injury/damages
2020-2292-B Ex parte James Mancil Hervey, expunction of records
2306-H State of Texas v. Dre Theron Dennis, writ of habeas corpus
2307-H State of Texas v. Dre Theron Dennis, writ of habeas corpus
2308-H State of Texas v. Dre Theron Dennis, writ of habeas corpus
2310-H State of Texas v. LaSaraha Allen, habeas corpus
2312-H State of Texas v. Kenneth Thomas, writ of habeas corpus
2020-2258-A Discover Bank v. Jerry T. Weatherford, breach of contract
2020-2267-A Bank of America, N.A. v. John D. Hughes, breach of contract
2020-2273-A Ex parte Kalyn Martin Geddie, expunction of records
2020-2280-A Discover Bank v. Wanda J. Winkfield, breach of contract
2020-2288-A Woolley Tool, Inc. v. Peak Fishing Services, LLC., breach of contract
2020-2298-A Agave Woods LLC. v. Midland Loan Services, et al., injunction
2309-H State of Texas v. Lisa Collins, habeas corpus
2311-H State of Texas v. Jeremy Page, writ of habeas corpus
2313-H State of Texas v. Brandon Portales, writ of habeas corpus
2020-2252-CCL2 Clyde Cooks Jr., et al. v. Regency IHS of Longview LLC, et al., medical malpractice
2020-2253-CCL2, Kelvin Blade v. Carlos Raul Rosado-Ortiz and Fast Loading Inc., auto personal injury/damages
2020-2257-CCL2 State of Texas v. Timothy Marquell Williams, suit for seizure & intention to forfeit
2020-2260-CCL2 Inger Hall v. Herman Tyeskie, et al., other civil
2020-2265-CCL2 Austin Bank, Texas, N.A. v. David Covenant and Lakeland Hospital, other civil
2020-2270-CCL2 State of Texas v. Kevin Wayne Palmer, suit for seizure and intention of forfeit
2020-2275-CCL2 Casey Matthis v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company and Zackary Baldwin, auto personal injury/damages
2020-2277-CCL2 LaShreenda Fields v. AP Equipment & Rentals, et al., auto personal injury/damages
2020-2281-CCL2 Jesus Eduardo Cobayashi V. Sharon Elizabeth Ruelas and Joseph Lee Fulfer, auto personal injury/damages
2020-2284-CCL2 James Bernard v. Cheryl D. Williams, auto personal injury/damages
2020-2293-CCL2 Tracy Wayne McCluney v. Terrence Lambert, auto personal injury/damages
2020-2295-CCL2 Megan Kelly Applegate Jones v. Vickey Longest, auto personal injury/damages
2020-2299-CCL2 TXHP Longview 1 LLC v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2020-2304-CCL2 Riddle’s Dehi & Chemical Service, LLC, doing business as E&P Services Group v. Baker Petrolite, LLC., suit on account
2020-2307-CCL2 Kevin Wyatt v. Derksen Portable Buildings LLC, also known as Hura Built, LLC., damages
022216-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Roy G. Downs, tax