Cases filed from Dec. 19 through 23 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-2006-B Zavier Gonzales, Victoria Gonzales et al. v. Daniel Wilson, auto personal injury/damages
2022-2019-B Robert Burnfield v. Frances Escareno, auto personal injury/damages
2022-2028-B King Tool Company v. North Coast Gas Transmission LLC., breach of contract
2022-2037-B Suraj Shrestha v. Katlynn Nicole Payne, auto personal injury/damages
2022-2041-B Discover Bank v. Sheritta C. Cooks, breach of contract
2518-H State of Texas v. Stephanie Gaston, habeas corpus
2520-H Sheriff of Gregg County v. Nathan Alexander, writ of habeas corpus
2022-2005-A White Oak Cemetery Inc. v. Dale Thomas, injunction
2022-2016-A Bank of America v. Tony R. Bell, breach of contract
2022-2026-A Latasha Harcrow v. American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2022-2036-A Alon Del Mosley and Janice Liner Mosley v. Lakhani Trading Inc., suit to remove cloud from title
2022-2040-A Together Credit Union former known as Anheuser-Busch v. Tawana L. McCarty, breach of contract
2517-H Ex parte v. Porsha Levy, habeas corpus
2519-H Ex parte v. De’Mano Williams, writ of habeas corpus
2016-1524-CCL2-1 East Texas Machine Works Inc. v. Mark Leach, Bryan Benoit and Greg David, breach of contract
2020-1527-CCL2-1 Lasundra Wilson v. Pristine Property Management LLC., damages
2022-2003-CCL2 State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company et al. v. Keatra Desree King and Michelle Beckton Bravo, auto personal injury/damages
2022-2004-CCL2 Carolyn Bates v. Journey Kimberly-Johnae and Marvin Bonner, auto personal injury/damages
2022-2013-CCL2 Spring Oaks Capital SPV LLC. v. Todd Hoelzle, breach of contract
2022-2020-CCL2 TD Bank N.A. v. Leonel Milan Jimenez, breach of contract
2022-2023-CCL2 State of Texas v. Malcolm Carroll Salter et al., condemnation
2022-2025-CCL2 Kathleen Cochran et al. v. Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2022-2029-CCL2 Longview Medical Center L.P. doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Kendra Woods and Stephen Woods Jr.
2022-2034-CCL2 Patrick Hill v. Joshua Henry Anderson, petition of receiver
2022-2038-CCL2 Scharlene Miller v. United Services Automobile Association, auto personal injury/damages
2022-2039-CCL2 Andrew Willey v. Travelers Indemnity Company, auto personal injury/damages