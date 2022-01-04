Cases filed from Dec. 20 to 24 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-2230-B Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company v. Dora Alicia Tovar, damages
2021-2240-B Tanyuka Gilbert v. IHS of Longview doing business as Longview Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Regency OPCO I LLC, et al., medical malpractice
2021-2228-A Medline Industries Inc. v. Stebbins SNF LLC doing business as Retirement and Nursing, breach of contract
2021-2229-A Ex parte v. S.A.V., expunction of records
2021-2235-A American Builders & Contractors Supply Company Inc. doing business as ABC Supply Co. Inc. v. Gabriel Vazquez doing business as D&G Roofing, other civil
2415-H State of Texas v. Lindsey Jordan, habeas corpus
2021-2224-CCL2 Sarah Brand v. Bryan Richard Poland, auto personal injury/damages
2021-2225-CCL2 Michael Sartor v. Cherokee Water Company, property damages
2021-2227-CCL2 State of Texas v. Larry Ridens et al., condemnation
2021-2231-CCL2 Juanita Perez v. Sydney Renee Sanchez-Mathis and Vicelia Vonetta Mathis, auto personal injury/damages
2021-2234-CCL2 Capital One Auto Finance v. Hubert T. Davis III, suit of sequestration
2021-2241-CCL2 Crown Asset Management LLC et al. v. Anthony Jones, breach of contract