Cases filed from Dec. 21-25 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-2315-B American Express National Bank v. Dan Felsenthal, also known as Dan S. Felsenthal, breach of contract
2020-2320-B Bank of America, N.A. v. Heath Hayley, breach of contract
2314-H State of Texas v. Kennis Dwight Cobbins, habeas corpus
2020-2314-A Discover Bank v. Teena C. Edwards, breach of contract
2020-2318-A Michael Dejuan Benton v. Aimee Nicole Goodson-Klein, auto personal injury/damages
2020-2316-CCL2 Royal Plumbing & Construction LLC. v. ARH Development, LLC. and RHK Investments, LLC., breach of contract
2020-2317-CCL2 ORS Nasco LLC., v. E&K Supply, LLC., breach of contract