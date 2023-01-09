Cases filed from Dec. 26 through 30 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-2063-B Discover Bank v. James V. Bell Jr., breach of contract
2022-2044-A Jeffrey Milstein v. State of Texas, expunction of records
2022-2062-A Discover Bank v. Willie M. Leaks, breach of contract
2022-2060-CCL2 Michael Kramer v. Marsha Lynn Byrd, auto personal injury/damages
2022-2061-CCL2 Ex parte Ella Mae Hill, other civil
2022-2069-CCL2 Erin Whittenberg v. Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company et al., auto personal injury/damages
2022-2070-CCL2 American Builders & Contractors Supply Company Inc. doing business as ABC Supply Co. Inc. v. Rhodes Roofing LLC. and Michael Andrew Rhodes, breach of contract