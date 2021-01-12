Cases filed from Dec. 28 — Jan. 1 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-2337-B U.S. Bank National Association v. Marvin Hopkins, agreement suit
2020-2345-B Bank of America, N.A. v. John Douglas Puryear, breach of contract
2020-2331-A Citizens Bank v. Geomeg Energy, LP., et al., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2020-2339-A Dorothy Danvers v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license
2020-2343-A Shirley Faye Smith v. Lee Emil Gessner Jr., auto personal injury/damages
2021-1-A Claudia Ayala and Jose M. Rubio v. Cynthia Thomas and Reginald E. Watkins, suit to remove cloud from title
2316-H State of Texas v. Cody Cobb, writ of habeas corpus
2020-2326-CCL2 Larry Michael Morgan v. Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company, declaratory judgment
2020-2329-CCL2 Micah Seth Hesley v. Carlotta L. Kirkpatrick, auto personal injury/damages
2020-2340-CCL2 Raven Danielle Dotrey v. Stephen Arthur Jeffers and Stephenie Jeffers, auto personal injury/damages
2020-2342-CCL2 Deborah Jo Drew v. Darron Dewayne Pair, et al., auto personal injury/damages
2020-2346-CCL2 Bank of America, N.A. v. Debra A. Swift, breach of contract