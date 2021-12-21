Cases filed from Dec. 6 to 10 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-2145-B Randy and Ginger Driver v. Connie Marie Cordaro, auto personal injury/damages
2021-2156-B Latassia Coward v. Flourney Jones, auto personal injury/damages
2411-H State of Texas v. Jerry Crenshaw III, habeas corpus
2021-2142-A In the matter of Clinton Parsons, non disclosure
2021-2144-A LVNV Funding LLC v. J. Earnhardt, breach of contract
2021-2153-A Discover Bank v. Sheril Brown, breach of contract
2021-2162-A Linda Bischoff v. Thomas Leija; Cayetana Falcon, auto personal injury/damages
2412-H State of Texas v. Jenna Harris, habeas corpus
2021-2139-CCL2 D’Kalen Kelly, Hailey Willoughby and Hannah Willoughby v. Christopher Linton Davis, auto personal injury/damages
2021-2141-CCL2 Phyllis Ann Spearman v. Jerry Glenn Sadler, partition suit
2021-2147-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Patsy O. Linton, breach of contract
2021-2150-CCL2 Belynda Holley v. Andrew Gee and Angela Denise Vestal, declaratory judgment
2021-2157-CCL2 Shaderia Anderson v. Lesli Salvador, auto personal injury/damages
2021-2159-CCL2 Vanerbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc v. Barry Timmons, breach of contract
022384-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Leigh Properties LLC et al., tax
022385-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. James W.H. Chaffin et al., tax
022386-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Sharon Blake Johnson et al, tax
022387-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. M2C1 Enterprises LLC et al., tax
022388-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Latonya Polk, tax
022389-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Vincente C. Aguilar et al., tax
022390-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Angela Brantley et al., tax
022391-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Phyllis Jump Harkins Bushers et al., tax
022392-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Fox Hughes Cashell Jr., tax
022393-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Esmeralda Casimiro et al., tax
022394-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Adelheid Fourman et al., tax
022395-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Michelle Massey et al., tax
022396-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Michael Sullivan Sr. et al., tax
022397-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Jerry L. Wood et al., tax