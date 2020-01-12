Cases filed from Dec. 30 to Jan. 3 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-2450-B Discover Bank v. Olevia C. Cavness, breach of contract
2020-7-B Simply Funding LLC v. 2BFam LLC, doing business as Booshay’s Cafe and Brett Edmonds, individually, foreign judgment
2019-2449-A Marilyn McBride v. White Oak Radiator Service Inc., other civil
2020-1-A Jeanette Childers and Paulette Copeland v. Dynapro International Inc., Ribbon Bow-Tique LLC, Ribbon Bow-Tique, in its assumed or common name and Bonnie Medders Lawson, product liability—other
2020-13-A Unifund CCR LLC v. Ashley L. Johns, breach of contract
2215-H State of Texas v. Marcelino Berumen, writ of habeas corpus
2019-2447-CCL2 Joey D. Miller III v. White Oak Radiator Service Inc., other civil
2020-9-CCL2 OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Shatarius K. Caldwell, breach of contract
2020-12-CCL2 Keven Chumley v. Charlie Templeton, auto personal injury/damages