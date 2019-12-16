Cases filed from Dec. 2 to 6 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-2289-B Marianne Miller v. Lemarcus Reese and Regine Walker, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2298-B Nohemi Deruiz v. Jodell Rathbone and Jose Mendoza-Hernandez, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2303-B Roy Eldon Williams v. Peggy Calhoun and Judy Vasquez, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2308-B Olivia Hamilton v. Brookshire Grocery Co., damages
2019-2316-B Joseph Daniel Jobe v. ABC Auto Parts Ltd. and Patricia Bledsoe King, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2327-B Adolphus Jerek Sheffield v. Brian Isac Ramirez, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2288-A Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC v. Monica Herrera, breach of contract
2019-2294-A Discover Bank v. Rudolph E. Maldonado, breach of contract
2019-2302-A Yin Investments USA LP v. Aspen American Insurance Co., breach of contract
2019-2307-A Calvin Taylor v. Brookshire Grocery Co. and Gladewater Retail Partners Ltd., property damages
2019-2315-A De’Ondrae Haynes v. ABC Auto Parts Ltd. and Robert Dana Hardy, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2319-A Daniel Matney v. Home State County Mutual Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages
2204-H State of Texas v. Emett Dane Monroe, writ of habeas corpus
2019-2290-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Stacie L. Benefield, breach of contract
2019-2291-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Mark E. Craig, breach of contract
2019-2299-CCL2 Lisa Alexander v. James Michael Landrum, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2301-CCL2 Ovation Services LLC v. John Whitten, Gwendolyn Jackson, and State of Texas — Attorney General of Texas, other civil
2019-2305-CCL2 Mario Pena and Priscilla Pena, individually and as next friends of a minor v. Zachary Paul Vick and Nettie Erven, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2306-CCL2 Federated Mutual Insurance Co. v. Premier Commodities LLC, breach of contract
2019-2310-CCL2 US Bank National Assoc. v. Audrie Cato, breach of contract
2019-2311-CCL2 Edible Art Specialty Cakes and Cookies LLC v. Custom Food Truck Builders Inc. and Selvin Young, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2019-2317-CCL2 Shelby Houston v. Darius Charles Meridy, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2318-CCL2 Jenna Kaitlyn Stewart v. William Wyatt Norman, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2328-CCL2 Sentry Select Insurance Co. v. Colby L. Roddam, breach of contract
021952-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Joye W. Moore, et al., tax
021953-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Margery N. Peet, et al., tax
021954-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Howard L. Burris, et al., tax
021955-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Yvonne Fishburn Julian, et al., tax
021956-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Joseph James Bonney, et al., tax
021957-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Edward D. Corzine, et al., tax
021958-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. William Tyson Woods Jr., et al., tax
021959-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Yvonne Pasche White, et al., tax
021960-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Scott Key Wood, et al., tax
021961-CCL2 Gladwater ISD, et al. v. Sue Howell Roberts, et al., tax
021962-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. John Moore Knox Hutchings, et al., tax
021963-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Peter Humphries McKenzie, et al., tax
021964-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Shannon Croucher, et al., tax
021965-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Christopher Lee Boles, et al., tax
021966-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD, et al. v. Thrasher Family Partnership Ltd., et al., tax
021967-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Charles L. Shaw, et al., tax
021968-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Annie Green Rodgers, et al., tax