Cases filed from Dec. 9 to 13 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-2334-B Discover Bank v. Gregory Cooper, breach of contract
2019-2339-B ex parte Eva Joyce White Morris, expunction of records
2019-2349-B Discover Bank v. Beverly R. Reeves, breach of contract
2019-2363-B Texas Bank v. Monica Roshell Tave, deceased, breach of contract
2205-H State of Texas v. Kathryn Garrett, habeas corpus
2207-H State of Texas v. Krystal Adams, writ of habeas corpus
2209-H Demarcus McGee v. State of Texas, writ of habeas corpus
2019-2333-A Kim Howard and Paula Howard v. Dustin Bates, individually and Bates Construction and Contracting LLC, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2019-2342-A ex parte B.D.J., expunction of records
2019-2348-A Discover Bank v. Christi M. Modisette, breach of contract
2019-2362-A Deric W. Boring v. Lissette Perez, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2378-A Tiffany Marie Smith v. Miranda Darlene Sanchez, auto personal injury/damages
2206-H State of Texas v. Erral Jones, writ of habeas corpus
2208-H Sherley Holt v. State of Texas, writ of habeas corpus
2210-H ex parte Christopher Scott Scarella, habeas corpus
2019-2330-CCL2 Carol Smith v. James Allen MObley, auto persona linjury/damages
2019-2344-CCL2 TD Auto Finance LLC, formerly known as Chrysler Financial v. Sheila Fussell, breach of contract
2019-2346-CCL2 Danielle Dillingham v. John Galindo and Gelana Sue Ingle, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2350-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Edna E. Williams, breach of contract
2019-2352-CCL2 Robert Maxwell v. Freight Exchange of North America LLC and David S. Coy, individually, damages
2019-2364-CCL2 Stephon Wayne Ross v. Texas Dept. of State Health Services, other civil
2019-2365-CCL2 Cavalry SPV I LLC, assignee of Citibank NA v. Pamela M. Crawford, breach of contract
2019-2377-CCL2 Trisha Nicole Morris v. Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2381-CCL2 Angela Rockwell and Alexis McKechnie v. Brenda Sosa, Rene Antonio Sosa and Peter’s Chevrolet Inc., auto personal injury/damages