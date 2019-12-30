Cases filed from Dec. 16 to 20 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-2379-B Investment Retrievers Inc. v. Shawn L. Hendrix, also known as Shawn Sneed, also known as Shawn Hendrix and Krystal J. Hendrix, also known as Krystal Flores, also known as Krystal Sneed, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2019-2390-B Unifund CCR LLC v. Nathan E. Robertson, breach of contract
2019-2397-B Winter Ranson, individually and as next friend of a minor v. Sandra K. Quick, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2410-B Investment Retrievers Inc. v. Sandra L. Fuller, also known as Sandra Lee Cope, also known as Sandra L. Garrett and Harold K. Fuller Jr., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2019-2414-B Dickie White v. Geonix Operating LP and Frankie Alvarez, auto personal injury/damages
2211-H Darren R. Brown Jr. v. State of Texas, writ of habeas corpus
2019-2384-A Church Mutual Insurance Co., subrogee of First United Pentecostal Church v. Earl Wayne Williams Jr., auto personal injury/damages
2019-2395-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Pamela Romenesko, other civil
2019-2409-A The Bank of New York Mellon, formerly known as The Bank of New York, as successor in interest to JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A., as trustee for Centex Home Equity Loan Trust 2006-A v. Beverley L. Kelley and Edwin L. Kelley, concerning 7120 U.S. Hwy 259, Longview, TX 75605, under Tex. R. Civ. P. 736, foreclosure of lien
2019-2413-A Air Force Credit Union v. Huey C. Blackmon Jr., breach of contract
2019-2382-CCL2 Texas Farm Bureau, as subrogee of Debbie Barrow v. Ixsayana Salvador and Marco Salvador, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2391-CCL2 Unifund CCR LLC v. Dayna M. Wright, breach of contract
2019-2394-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Glenn Westbrook, breach of contract
2019-2403-CCL2 Jeanie Maples v. Brookshire Grocery Co., property damages
2019-2407-CCL2 Loop 281 Investments LLC v. Utica National Insurance Co. of Texas, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2019-2411-CCL2 Olshan Arklatex LP v. Joshua Rodriguez, breach of contract
2019-2412-CCL2 James David Robertson and Roberta Susan Robertson, suit to correct tax evaluation
2019-2417-CCL2 Bank of America NA v. Cerina Moore, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages