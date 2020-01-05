Cases filed from Dec. 23 to 27 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-2424-B Discover Bank v. Amy G. Richardson, breach of contract
2019-2433-B Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC v. Markis Sowell and Mildred Alford, breach of contract
2213-H State of Texas v. Timothy Duane Trimble, writ of habeas corpus
2019-2423-A Peters Chevrolet Inc., doing business as Peters Chevrolet-Chrysler-Jeep-Ram-Fiat v. Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, other civil
2019-2427-A Discover Bank v. Andrew Rodriguez, breach of contract
2212-H State of Texas v. Jaheim Herrera, habeas corpus
2019-2421-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Nancy Cowan, breach of contract
2019-2425-CCL2 Integras Capital Recovery LLC v. Dakota Parker, breach of contract
2019-2426-CCL2 Raven Rodriguez, individually and as next friend of a minor v. James Knight and Ciara Knight, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2436-CCL2 A M Lodging LLC v. AAA Construction Inc., breach of contract