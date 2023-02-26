Cases filed from Feb. 13-17 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2023-263-B Danielle Standard v. Whitney Morgan Harris, auto personal injury/damages
2023-294-B Advanced Temporaries Inc. v. Everest Rehabilitation Hospital Longview LLC., breach of contract
2023-299-B JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Tanner P. Kern, breach of contract
2528-H In Re: Lamaryon Fagans, writ of habeas corpus
2023-286-A Texas Department of Public Safety v. Mendy Cole, occupational license
2023-292-A Gary Gibson v. Stateline Construction LLC., other civil
2023-298-A Tina Smith et al. v. Carolina Olivas and Javier Olivas, auto personal injury/damages
2023-310-A Brookwood Village LTD. v. El Hat De Americano No. 1 LLC. and Michael Kittner doing business as El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant, lease agreement
2529-H State of Texas v. Karina Fragozo, writ of habeas corpus
2022-1507-CCL2-1 Kevin R. Curbo v. F&W 4x4 Holdings LLC. doing business as Longview Drive Shaft and 4x4 Shop LDS 4x4 LLC. et al., breach of contract
2023-267-CCL2 Antrinette Cherelle Darden v. Austin Ormes, auto personal injury/damages
2023-287-CCL2 Horace Mann Insurance Company v. Jasmine Pena and Luisa Barbosa, auto personal injury/damages
2023-295-CCL2 Pennymac Loan Services LLC. v. Jesse Prescott and the unknown heirs at law of Brett M. Prescott, foreclosure of lien
2023-297-CCL2 Sharon Storie, Dale Storie and Chase Storie v. Diann Brown, auto personal injury/damages
2023-300-CCL2 JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. v. April N. Resendiz, breach of contract
2023-302-CCL2 FNA VI LLC. v. Tina Mapps, Jurenka Properties LLC. and Gregg County, foreclosure of lien