Cases filed from Feb. 14-18 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-219-B Quindarian Jones et al. v. Angel R. Juarez Jr., auto personal injury/damages
2022-234-B Seattle Bank v. Mickie Hand et al., foreclosure of lien
2022-216-A BTH Bank, National Association v. Applied Consultants Inc., breach of contract
2022-217-A State of Texas v. Dermishoan Nicole Deary, non disclosure
2022-226-A Venetta Kay Williams v. Roy Anthony Moreno, auto personal injury/damages
2434-H State of Texas v. Raymond Allen Brown, habeas corpus
2022-208-CCL2 State of Texas v. David Hastie et al., condemnation
2022-212-CCL2 Kimnhu Copeland v. UT “Linda” Minkle, injunction
2022-215-CCL2 Keven Chumley v. Kodi Madison Robertson and Christopher D. Robertson, auto personal injury/damages
2022-218-CCL2 State of Texas v. Jaqualyn Keeyun Randall, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2022-220-CCL2 Raul Gonzalez v. Jeffrey Daniel Gutierrez, auto personal injury/damages
2022-224-CCL2 Persolve Legal Group LLP v. Carlton Gray, breach of contract
022411-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Dyno Petro LLC, tax
022412-CCL2 Sabine ISD, Kilgore College, Gregg County, City of Kilgore v. Latexo Transport LLC, tax warrant
022413-CCL2 Sabine ISD et al. v. Paul Vaughn, suit to correct tax evaluation